Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge available with storage upgrade, no-cost EMI offers

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is now available for purchase in India. The ultra-thin smartphone comes with a storage upgrade offer, allowing consumers a free upgrade to the 512GB model at the price of the 256GB variant. This promotional offer was initially exclusive to pre-orders. Additionally, Samsung is providing an 18-month no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price and offers

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 109,999

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 121,999

Although the 512GB variant is officially priced at Rs 121,999, it is being offered with an upfront discount of Rs 12,000 under the complimentary storage upgrade promotion. As a result, consumers may purchase the higher storage model at the cost of the base variant.

Samsung is also offering up to 18 months of no-cost EMI plans, starting at Rs 6,192.67 per month. ALSO READ: Valorant game update: Transition to Unreal Engine 5, replay system and more Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Details The Galaxy S25 Edge features a sleek titanium frame and an ultra-slim profile measuring just 5.8mm, making it one of Samsung’s thinnest smartphones to date. Weighing 163g, it is marginally heavier than the standard Galaxy S25, yet remains lightweight considering its expansive 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 for enhanced durability. In terms of imaging capabilities, the smartphone is equipped with a 200MP primary sensor, which is reported to deliver up to 40% improved brightness in low-light conditions compared to the Galaxy S25. This is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide lens supporting autofocus and macro photography.