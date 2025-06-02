A 9to5Mac report citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman states that Meta is now “full steam ahead” in its development of an Instagram application for Apple’s tablet. Gurman noted, “I’m told that employees on the Meta Platforms Inc. campus are actively testing Instagram for the iPad and that development work is full steam ahead. I would expect it to be released this year if all goes to plan.”

Currently, iPad users can only access Instagram through the iPhone version of the app, which is not optimised for the tablet interface. This results in a stretched layout and subpar user experience, forcing users to rely on a zoomed-in iPhone app lacking features tailored for larger displays. Although specific details about the upcoming iPad version remain limited, the dedicated app is expected to deliver an interface that better aligns with tablet usage.