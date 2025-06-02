Instagram for iPad: What to expect
- Optimised user interface: The app is expected to feature enhanced display scaling tailored for the iPad’s larger screen, incorporating a refined layout that makes better use of the tablet’s aspect ratio.
- Improved multitasking support: The native version will likely support iPadOS features such as Split View, facilitating easier navigation and improved interaction while multitasking with other applications.
- Exclusive layout options: The app may include design elements or interface modes exclusive to iPad, enhancing the overall experience.
- Upgraded Reels and video browsing: Users may benefit from smoother scrolling and enhanced video playback performance, with a more immersive, cinematic Reels experience in full-screen mode.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app