Valorant game update: Transition to Unreal Engine 5, replay system and more

Valorant, based on Unreal Engine 5, will be available following the 11.02 version update, whereas the replay feature will arrive with the 11.06 version update, scheduled for release in September

Valorant Game (Image: Riot Games)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Jun 02 2025
American video game developer Riot Games is gearing up for a significant overhaul for Valorant, its flagship tactical shooter, with the game slated to transition to Unreal Engine 5 by the end of July. In a video shared on Valorant’s official YouTube channel, the developers informed about the engine shift. The game will be marking a departure from Unreal Engine 4, which has powered the title since its beta release in 2020, and the game based on Unreal Engine 5 will roll out in the coming months with Patch 11.02. 
 
As per the company, this transition is expected to maintain the game’s familiar feel while enhancing technical performance. With this upgrade, players are likely to get smoother framerates. 

Valorant: What is coming

As per the information shared by the company in a YouTube video, visual consistency will remain largely unchanged for now, though the new engine opens the door for future improvements in graphics and animation. To commemorate the milestone, all players logging in during Patch 11.02 will receive a limited-edition in-game gun buddy.
 
Another long-awaited feature, the replay system, is set to debut in September with Patch 11.06. Initially launching for PC users, the system will allow players to revisit and analyse their recent competitive matches. A console version is expected to follow later this year. Riot has hinted at plans to expand the system’s capabilities over time, potentially adding support for other game modes.
Alongside the replay rollout, Riot will also introduce multi-factor authentication to combat smurfing and improve competitive integrity. Players will also have the ability to report accounts suspected of abusing matchmaking or rank systems.

Valorant: What all is coming this month

Valorant update version 11.0 is set to release this month, and it will be introducing a new map to the game. The map will immediately be available in competitive play, and during its initial two-week cycle, losses in rank rating (RR) on this map will be reduced by 50 per cent to help players adapt. 
 

Jun 02 2025

