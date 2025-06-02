WhatsApp will not work on older generation iPhone from June 1: Check models

WhatsApp has reportedly discontinued support for several older generation iPhone models as of June 1. According to instant messaging update tracker, WABetaInfo, this change is a part of a broader update to WhatsApp's system requirements, which mentions iOS 15.1 or later for iPhone users. The devices that cannot be upgraded to at least iOS 15.1 can no longer run WhatsApp.

Alongside iPhones, Android devices must be running version 5.0 or higher to continue using the messaging platform.

ALSO READ: Android 16: Google Pixel phones may soon get theme packs for customising UI According to WabetaInfo, by not supporting older versions, WhatsApp will be able to optimise the app and introduce new features that simply would not be possible with an outdated operating system. WhatsApp is also providing a five-month notice period for users to update their devices if possible or consider alternatives if their hardware does not support newer iOS versions.

The following iPhone models are not compatible with WhatsApp as the last iOS update available for these device models is iOS 12.5.7: iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus As per a report by 9To5, some sources also mentioned the following devices: iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE Although, these models can run iOS 15.8.4. As long as they are updated to that version, WhatsApp will continue to function—at least until the next major support change. If you want to check your iPhone’s software version: Go to the settings of your iPhone

Tap on General

Select About If your device cannot update to iOS 15.1 or higher, WhatsApp will no longer work. To continue using the app, you will soon need to switch to a supported device.