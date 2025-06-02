Home / Technology / Tech News / Now, you can generate videos with audio in Gemini with Veo 3: How it works

Now, you can generate videos with audio in Gemini with Veo 3: How it works

Google stated that in regions where the Ultra Plan is active, AI Pro subscribers will now get limited access to Veo 3 within Gemini app and Flow

Google Veo 2 in Gemini
Google Veo in Gemini
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 10:46 AM IST
Google is expanding access to its AI-powered video generation model, Veo 3, for Google AI Pro subscribers. Previously limited to Ultra plan users, Veo 3 is now available through Flow—Google’s AI filmmaking platform—and the Gemini mobile app. The model, introduced at Google I/O last month, supports native audio generation that syncs with visuals, allowing Pro users to create more immersive video content.
 
Google stated that in regions where the Ultra Plan is active, AI Pro subscribers will now get limited access to Veo 3 within Flow, along with a 10-pack of trial video generations in the Gemini app. Meanwhile, Ultra subscribers will continue to enjoy higher generation limits. Google also noted that users will be notified when they approach their usage limit, including how many generations remain.
While Veo 3 access for Pro subscribers is officially limited to countries where the Ultra Plan is available—and India is not currently on that list—some users in India have started seeing the Veo 3 option within the Gemini app. This suggests that an official rollout in the region may be on the horizon.

Google Veo 3 in Gemini app: How to generate videos

  • Open the Gemini mobile app on your smartphone.
  • Ensure you have an active Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription.
  • In the text box, type a prompt describing the video you want to generate.
  • Below the text box, tap More > Video > Submit.
Videos generated using Veo 3 in the Gemini app are 8 seconds long and include audio. To download the video, simply tap on the video and then select Download.

Google Veo 3: What is new?

Veo 3, the latest version of Google’s video generation model, was unveiled at last month’s I/O event. It builds on previous iterations with the ability to not only create realistic visuals from text prompts but also generate matching audio, including ambient sounds and character dialogue.
 
“Veo 3 excels from text and image prompting to real-world physics and accurate lip syncing. It’s great at understanding; you can tell a short story in your prompt, and the model gives you back a clip that brings it to life,” Google said in a blog post.
Veo 3 also powers Flow, Google’s AI filmmaking platform, which enables paid users to generate 1080p resolution videos, leverage advanced camera controls, extend existing footage, and more.

Topics :GoogleGoogle's AIGemini AITechnology

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

