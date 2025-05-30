Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Pre-orders with storage upgrade offer close today

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Pre-orders with storage upgrade offer close today

Samsung is offering the 512GB variant of the Galaxy S25 Edge at the price of the 256GB model as part of its limited-time pre-order promotion

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
Today is the last day to pre-order the ultra-thin Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone. Samsung is offering multiple benefits on pre-orders, including a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB at no extra cost. Other offers include no-interest EMI options on select bank cards and more. Samsung has also started early deliveries for customers who pre-ordered the device.
 
Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge earlier this month as the slimmest model in its Galaxy S25 flagship lineup. The phone features a premium titanium frame and boasts a slim 5.8mm profile, weighing just 163 grams. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip and features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display along with a 200MP primary camera.
The company has also confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Edge is being manufactured in India at its Noida facility.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price and variants

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,09,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,21,999
  • Colours: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Pre-order details

Customers can pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge through Samsung’s official online store until May 30. Pre-orders come with several promotional benefits, including:

  • A no-cost storage upgrade, allowing buyers to get the 512GB variant for the price of the 256GB model
  • No-interest EMI plans of up to nine months on select credit cards from HDFC, SBI, Axis Bank, and others
  • Up to Rs 50,000 valuation of older device for trade-in.
ALSO READ: Android 16: Samsung releases OneUI 8 beta, confirms summer debut with folds
Samsung is also offering optional Samsung Care+ protection plans:
  • Comprehensive Protection (2 Years): Rs 15,999
  • Extended Warranty (1 Year): Rs 6,999
  • Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection (1 Year): Rs 6,999
  • Screen Protection (1 Year): Rs 4,999

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz), 2600nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB
  • Rear camera: 200MP primary + 12MP ultra wide
  • Front camera: 12MP 
  • Battery: 3900mAh
  • Protection: IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2
  • OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
First Published: May 30 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

