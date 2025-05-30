Today is the last day to pre-order the ultra-thin Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone. Samsung is offering multiple benefits on pre-orders, including a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB at no extra cost. Other offers include no-interest EMI options on select bank cards and more. Samsung has also started early deliveries for customers who pre-ordered the device.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge earlier this month as the slimmest model in its Galaxy S25 flagship lineup. The phone features a premium titanium frame and boasts a slim 5.8mm profile, weighing just 163 grams. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip and features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display along with a 200MP primary camera.

The company has also confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Edge is being manufactured in India at its Noida facility.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price and variants

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,09,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,21,999

Colours: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Pre-order details

Customers can pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge through Samsung’s official online store until May 30. Pre-orders come with several promotional benefits, including:

A no-cost storage upgrade, allowing buyers to get the 512GB variant for the price of the 256GB model

No-interest EMI plans of up to nine months on select credit cards from HDFC, SBI, Axis Bank, and others

Up to Rs 50,000 valuation of older device for trade-in.

Samsung is also offering optional Samsung Care+ protection plans:

Comprehensive Protection (2 Years): Rs 15,999

Extended Warranty (1 Year): Rs 6,999

Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection (1 Year): Rs 6,999

Screen Protection (1 Year): Rs 4,999

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Specifications