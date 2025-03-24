Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Tab S10 FE could launch in April: What to expect

Samsung is reportedly gearing up for the release of the Galaxy S25 Edge (smartphone) and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE (tablet). Both models have reportedly surfaced on Geekbench (a cross-platform benchmarking tool) ahead of their expected launch next month. As per a report by the GSMArena, the Galaxy S25 Edge will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite , and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is likely to be powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect

Samsung may unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge on April 16, with sales expected to commence in May. According to a report from the South Korean outlet Seoul Economic Daily,may unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge on April 16, with sales expected to commence in May.

Showcased at MWC 2025, the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a sleek flat-frame design with a frosted glass back. Its redesigned rear camera module will set it apart from other S25 models, with dual sensors arranged on a raised vertical section. Reportedly, the device will be slimmer than the standard Galaxy S25, measuring around 5.84mm in thickness, and also lighter, likely due to adjustments in battery capacity and camera setup.

The S25 Edge is expected to sport a larger display than the base Galaxy S25, possibly nearing the 6.7-inch screen size of the S25 Plus. However, it may come with a smaller 3,786mAh battery. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

In terms of cameras, the device is rumored to feature a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 primary sensor, similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, unlike other models in the lineup, it might include a 12MP ultra-wide lens while omitting a dedicated telephoto sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: What to expect

According to a report by 9To5Google, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is expected to feature a 10.9-inch display with a resolution of 2304 x 1440. However, details about the type of display panel remain unclear. The tablet is likely to launch with One UI 7 and maintain an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is also anticipated to have a metal body and support S Pen functionality.

The device is rumoured to be powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset, paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB, along with expandable storage via a microSD card slot.

For photography, the tablet may include a single 13MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera for video calls and selfies. It is expected to house an 8000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The starting price is speculated to be around 579 euros (approximately Rs 54,750).