Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Tab S10 FE could launch in April: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Tab S10 FE could launch in April: What to expect

As per the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and the Tab S10 FE is likely to be powered by Exynos 1580

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 4:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung is reportedly gearing up for the release of the Galaxy S25 Edge (smartphone) and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE (tablet). Both models have reportedly surfaced on Geekbench (a cross-platform benchmarking tool) ahead of their expected launch next month. As per a report by the GSMArena, the Galaxy S25 Edge will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite , and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is likely to be powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset.
 
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect
 
According to a report from the South Korean outlet Seoul Economic Daily, Samsung may unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge on April 16, with sales expected to commence in May.
 
Showcased at MWC 2025, the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a sleek flat-frame design with a frosted glass back. Its redesigned rear camera module will set it apart from other S25 models, with dual sensors arranged on a raised vertical section. Reportedly, the device will be slimmer than the standard Galaxy S25, measuring around 5.84mm in thickness, and also lighter, likely due to adjustments in battery capacity and camera setup.
 
The S25 Edge is expected to sport a larger display than the base Galaxy S25, possibly nearing the 6.7-inch screen size of the S25 Plus. However, it may come with a smaller 3,786mAh battery. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.
 
In terms of cameras, the device is rumored to feature a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 primary sensor, similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, unlike other models in the lineup, it might include a 12MP ultra-wide lens while omitting a dedicated telephoto sensor.

Also Read

Samsung smart glasses may launch alongside Moohan XR headset later in 2025

Samsung to extend rollout of One UI 7 to more devices: Check eligibility

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Fan Edition series is in the works: What to expect

Samsung's AI-enhanced Galaxy Book 5 series now available in India: Details

Samsung may include FE model in 2025's foldable smartphone lineup: Details

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: What to expect
 
According to a report by 9To5Google, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is expected to feature a 10.9-inch display with a resolution of 2304 x 1440. However, details about the type of display panel remain unclear. The tablet is likely to launch with One UI 7 and maintain an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is also anticipated to have a metal body and support S Pen functionality.
 
The device is rumoured to be powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset, paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB, along with expandable storage via a microSD card slot.
 
For photography, the tablet may include a single 13MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera for video calls and selfies. It is expected to house an 8000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The starting price is speculated to be around 579 euros (approximately Rs 54,750).
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OnePlus 13T Mini may rival iPhone 16e and Pixel 9a in compact phone segment

Apple Watch and AirPods with cameras, support for AI features in the works

Project Astra: Soon, Google will let Gemini Live see your screen and camera

Anthropic adds web search to Claude chatbot for real-time answers: Details

Soon, WhatsApp will let you share 'motion photos' captured on Android phone

Topics :SamsungSamsung Galaxy smartphonesSamsung Galaxy

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story