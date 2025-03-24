Soon, WhatsApp will let you share 'motion photos' captured on Android phone

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature which will let Android smartphone users share motion photos in individual chats, group chats and channels. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned instant messaging app will let Android users send and receive a short audio-visual clip, taken while clicking a picture.

What are motion photos

Motion photos capture a video of a few seconds while clicking a still photo. The feature is available on select Android devices like Samsung Galaxy smartphones, where it is called “Motion Photo”, and Google Pixel devices, which refers to it as “Top Shot” or “Motion Photos”. Apple also offers a similar feature called Live Photos on iPhones.

Motion photos sharing on WhatsApp: Details

Once the feature is available, Android smartphone users will be able to send and receive motion photos with others through the app. According to the report, the gallery overlay for sharing pictures on the messaging app will get a new button, allowing users to choose if they wish to share a motion picture or a static image. For WhatsApp users with devices that do not support motion photos, the shared media will appear as an unsupported file type, reported WABetaInfo.

The feature is already available for the iOS version of WhatsApp, as Live photos (motion photos). The messaging platform has introduced the feature for select users with a beta version (2.25.8.12), available through Play Store. The feature is still under development and could roll-out more widely soon.

In related news, WhatsApp is also testing a feature which will allow users to generate AI-powered profile photos. This feature would reportedly allow users to create personalised and unique profile pictures using generative AI. The feature has started to roll out to select users for initial testing.