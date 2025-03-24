Anthropic adds web search to Claude chatbot for real-time answers: Details

In a bid to compete with OpenAI and Google Gemini, Anthropic has introduced the web search feature to Claude AI that lets users ask the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to scan the web and produce answers that take the latest data available on the internet about any topic into consideration. This new feature will enhance responses on topics that demand recent data and direct citations for verification purposes, said Anthropic.

Google introduced this feature with Gemini back in May 2024 and OpenAI followed suit by starting to roll out this feature by October 2024. The race to claim the top spot in the world of AI is set to get more interesting after Claude has matched the pace with Google and OpenAI.

ALSO READ | OpenAI expands AI capabilities with new audio models for voice agents At the moment, this feature is only available in the preview for US-paid users. However, according to a report by Engadget, Claude plans to roll this out to free users and expand to more countries soon.

The web search feature serves multiple purposes across different fields. Sales and business teams can analyse industry trends and plan accounts, while financial analysts use them to assess market conditions and investment opportunities. Researchers benefit from tracking emerging trends and conducting literature reviews, whereas shoppers can compare product prices, features, and reviews to make informed purchases.

How does the feature work?

Paid users in the United States can enable the web search feature through their profile settings. Once activated, they can interact with Claude 3.7 Sonnet, which utilises web search when needed to provide relevant information. When applicable, Claude will include citations, allowing users to verify the sources of the retrieved data.