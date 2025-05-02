Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with 3,900 mAh battery expected to arrive on May 13

Samsung is reportedly set to launch its ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone this month. According to a report by 9To5Google, some key specifications and details of the smartphone including battery and camera have surfaced online. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, similar to other Galaxy S25 series models.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge : What to expect

ALSO READ | Samsung may launch affordable smartphone in foldable lineup in 2025: Report As per the report, the Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, the front and back of the smartphone are expected to get Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection respectively. The smartphone may also get an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display.

The Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Additionally, the smartphone could have a 3,900mAh battery. For imaging, the ultra-thin model could borrow the 200MP primary sensor from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The primary camera could be assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, the smartphone is expected to feature a 12MP camera lens for selfies, video calls and more.

Previewed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, the Galaxy S25 Edge could get an ultra-thin body and sleek flat-frame design with a side profile of 5.85mm. The smartphone could also be lightweight, weighing 163g. It could be rated IP68 for dust and water resistance and will likely come in three colourways: Titanium Silver, Titanium Icyblue, and Titanium Jet Black.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected specification