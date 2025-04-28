Monday, April 28, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge surfaces online again, this time with price details

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge surfaces online again, this time with price details

Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be offered in 256 GB and 512 GB storage variants at $1,100 and $1,200, respectively

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

The Galaxy S25 Edge has surfaced online again, this time appearing on Samsung’s official website. According to a report by 9To5Google, Samsung listed the Galaxy S25 Edge on its Canada website along with pricing information. Although the listing has since been taken down, the report captured key details including storage options and pricing.
 
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected pricing
 
As per the report, the 256GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is priced at $1,678.99, while the 512GB variant is listed at $1,858.99. As these figures reflect Canadian dollar pricing, the estimated cost in the United States is expected to range between $1,100 and $1,200.
 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect
 
Unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, the Galaxy S25 Edge features a sleek flat-frame design with a frosted glass back. The rear camera set-up is notable for its two sensors housed in a raised vertical module, differentiating it from other models in the S25 line-up. Early reports suggest the device is significantly thinner than the standard Galaxy S25, measuring just 5.84 mm, and is likely to be lighter, potentially due to reductions in battery size and camera components.
 
The display on the S25 Edge is expected to be larger than that of the regular Galaxy S25, possibly approaching the 6.7-inch screen size of the S25 Plus. However, the device is rumoured to house a smaller 3,786 mAh battery.
 
For photography, the S25 Edge may feature a 200 MP ISOCELL HP2 primary sensor, similar to that used in the S25 Ultra. While it is expected to include a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, there are rumours suggesting it may not include a dedicated telephoto lens.

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

