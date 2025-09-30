Samsung Galaxy S25 FE goes on sale with free storage upgrade: Price, offers

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (Fan-Edition), launched earlier in September, is now available for purchase in India. Samsung has announced introductory offers on the Galaxy S25 FE, including a storage upgrade at no additional cost, cashback, and more. This entry-level model of the Galaxy S25 series boasts a sturdy design, improved battery life, improved cameras, Galaxy AI features, among other things.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Configurations and pricing 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 59,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 65,999

8GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 77,999

Colour: Navy, Jetblack, White Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Availability The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is now available for purchase across Samsung’s website, Samsung exclusive stores, select ecommerce platforms, and at select retail stores.

ALSO READ: Pixel 10 Pro Fold to go on sale in India from Oct 9: Price, specs, more Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Introductory offers Samsung announced that buyers of the Galaxy S25 FE 256GB model will receive a complimentary upgrade to the 512GB version, worth Rs 12,000 at no extra charge. The offer applies exclusively to the 256GB variant. Customers using an HDFC Debit or Credit card to make the payment will get Rs 5,000 cashback. No-interest equated monthly instalment plans are also available for up to 24 months. Additionally, customers buying Galaxy Buds3 FE with Galaxy S25 FE will get Rs 4,000 off on the former. Customers can also purchase a two-year screen protection pack for the smartphone at an introductory price of Rs 4,199.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Details The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Exynos 2400 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It runs One UI 8 based on Android 16. The phone features a triple rear camera setup: a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, along with a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It packs a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging and wireless charging support. The device has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, measures 7.4mm in thickness, and weighs 190 grams.

Features According to Samsung, the Galaxy S25 FE features agentic AI tools on One UI 8 based on Android 16. The capabilities include: Generative Edit: Detects people or objects in photo backgrounds and suggests removals, reducing the need for manual edits.

Portrait Studio: Allows creation of personalised avatars with more realistic facial expressions.

Instant Slow-mo: Converts any video clip into slow motion with a single tap for immersive playback.

Audio Eraser: Separates voices, music, and background noise like wind or crowds to clean video audio tracks.

Auto Trim: Automatically identifies and highlights the best segments of a video for easier editing. For security, the Galaxy S25 FE also features Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), which creates encrypted, app-specific storage zones to ensure each app accesses only its own sensitive data, enhancing privacy and isolation.