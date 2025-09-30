Tech Wrap Sept 30: WhatsApp update, CMF headphone Pro, Microsoft Agent

WhatsApp has introduced a set of feature updates, which bring support for Live Photos on iOS and Motion Photos on Android, giving users ways to share moments with sound and movement. Alongside this, the platform is introducing AI-powered custom chat themes, new AI-generated backgrounds, fresh sticker packs, easier group search options, and an in-app document scanner for Android.

CMF by Nothing launched its first headphone, CMF Headphone Pro, globally on September 29. The CMF Headphone Pro boasts Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), intuitive tactile controls, a 40mm custom dynamic driver with nickel-plated coating, LDAC, and Hi-Res audio support. Keeping up with CMF’s tradition of offering customisable designs, the Headphone Pro’s ear cushions can be removed or replaced with a different coloured pair of ear cushions, sold separately. The Headphone Pro will be offered in three colour options – light green, light grey and dark grey.

Microsoft adds 'Vibe Working' with Agent Mode & Office Agent in 365 Copilot Microsoft has rolled out new AI tools for its 365 suite, adding Agent Mode in Excel and Word, along with an Office Agent in Copilot chat. Called "vibe working", the update is designed to allow users to describe tasks in plain language while the AI handles the technical steps, from building spreadsheets to drafting documents and creating presentations. The move highlights Microsoft's push to make productivity apps more interactive and conversational. Facebook introduces 'Fan' Challenges, Custom Badges for creators Facebook is updating its platform with new tools to strengthen connections between creators and their audiences. The rollout includes 'Fan' Challenges, redesigned badges, and community features that encourage followers to participate more actively rather than just consuming content. According to the company, these changes are designed to make interactions more engaging while also giving users greater visibility when connecting with creators. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE goes on sale with free storage upgrade Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (Fan-Edition), launched earlier in September, is now available for purchase in India. Samsung has announced introductory offers on the Galaxy S25 FE, including a storage upgrade at no additional cost, cashback, and more. This entry-level model of the Galaxy S25 series boasts a sturdy design, improved battery life, improved cameras, Galaxy AI features, among other things.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold to go on sale in India from Oct 9 Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be available for purchase in India starting early next month. According to a Google blog, the top-of-the-line flagship smartphone from Google will go on sale starting October 9. For the uninitiated, Pixel 10 Pro Fold was launched alongside Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL in August. Apple releases iOS 26.0.1 for bug fixes: What's new, eligible iPhones, more Apple has released the first bug fix update for iOS 26, iOS 26.0.1. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the iOS 26.0.1 update brings fixes for cellular, WiFi, and Bluetooth connectivity issues, app icons appearing blank, artefacts appearing in photos, and more.

Vivo V60e 5G to be launched in India with 200MP camera Vivo is preparing to launch a new V-series smartphone in India, the Vivo V60e 5G. The phone is expected to arrive with a mix of mid-range features and 5G support. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key specifications on its official website, including colour, camera and design. The company said the Vivo V60e 5G will be the first to feature a 200MP camera in its segment. Here is a roundup of everything known so far about the Vivo V60e 5G. Nothing Phone 4a Pro reportedly surfaces on IMEI database

Consumer electronics maker Nothing is reportedly preparing to launch the successor to the Phone 3a Pro. According to a report by Smartprix, a smartphone that seems to be the Nothing Phone 4a Pro was spotted in the IMEI database, ahead of the company’s official announcement. As per the news report, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro was listed on the IMEI database with ‘A069P’ numbering. Google working on hypertension screening on Pixel Watch in new Fitbit study If Google has its way, the Pixel Watch may soon let you screen your blood pressure. The tech giant is expanding the smartwatch’s health-tracking capabilities with a new feature to detect potential signs of hypertension. ccording to a report by 9To5 Google, the company is setting up a new ‘Fitbit Hypertension Study’ that will use sensor data from Pixel Watch devices to explore how wearables can screen for high blood pressure.