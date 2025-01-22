Samsung Galaxy S25 series could debut these new Galaxy AI features: Details

At its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S25 series smartphones with new artificial intelligence-powered features. While the company has previewed several new features coming to the latest flagships with the beta version of the Android 15-based One UI 7 user interface, there are several more advanced features anticipated. Here is a list of Galaxy AI features that might debut on the new Galaxy S25 series smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Expected Galaxy AI features

Utility features-

Writing Tools: Expected to be integrated into the system keyboard, these tools will offer functionalities such as text summarisation, style recommendations, grammar and spelling checks, and formatting options like bullet points, accessible when text is highlighted.

Call Transcripts: This feature will be able to transcribe phone calls automatically in up to 20 languages, including Hindi and English (India), provided call recording is enabled.

Now Brief: Using the new Now Bar widget on the lock screen, this feature is expected to deliver personalised daily summaries and suggestions, such as weather updates, health insights, news highlights, and a collection of images captured during the day.

Gemini integration: Samsung is expected to collaborate with Google for deeper integration of the Gemini assistant into the smartphones. Reports suggest that this integration could enable cross-app features, such as extracting information from YouTube videos and saving it in Notes.

ProScaler: This anticipated Galaxy AI feature will likely leverage AI-driven visual processing to upscale photos and videos, enhancing their resolution.

Creativity features-

Multimodal Sketch-to-The Galaxy S25 series devices will allow users to create images by combining inputs such as rough sketches, text, and voice.

Audio Eraser: Galaxy S25 series could introduce an Audio Eraser feature for isolating or removing specific sounds from videos.

Object Eraser: Similar to AI-powered tools for removing unwanted objects from images, this tool might extend the capability to video editing, allowing users to erase undesired elements from video content.

Night Video: Expected to function similarly to Google Pixel's Night Sight, this feature could use AI to improve video quality in low-light settings.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Event details