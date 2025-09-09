Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy S26 series: From design to specifications, what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: From design to specifications, what to expect

Reportedly, the Galaxy S26 series will bring new design changes across Pro, Ultra, and Edge, with Samsung possibly dropping the Galaxy S26 model and Plus model in a major lineup rejig

One UI 7 on Samsung Galaxy S25 series
Samsung Galaxy S25 series
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung Galaxy S26 series is still months away from launch, but alleged new renders of the Galaxy S26 Pro, Ultra and Edge have surfaced online. Consumer technology platform Smartprix shared the renders, reporting that Samsung could replace the base Galaxy S26 with the S26 Pro, and the S26 Edge may replace the ‘Plus’ model in the flagship lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro: Design and specifications

The Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to succeed the standard S26. Renders show a redesigned rear camera module, shifting from the S25’s flush-back style to an elevated housing with metallic rings around each lens. The LED flash sits on the right of the new camera island.
 
Other design cues remain familiar — volume and power buttons on the right edge, rounded corners, and a flat metal frame with a matte finish.

Expected specifications:

  • Display: 6.27-inch, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy (3nm) or Exynos 2600 (2nm)
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • OS: One UI 8
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto
  • Battery: 4300mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired, Qi2 wireless magnetic charging
  • Thickness: 6.7mm

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Design and specifications

The Galaxy S26 Ultra looks similar to the S25 Ultra but with subtle refinements. The raised camera island houses three large sensors, including a rectangular periscope lens, with an additional camera, laser autofocus unit and LED flash to the right. The frame appears slightly more rounded than the sharper-cornered S25 Ultra.

Expected specifications:

  • Display: 6.9-inch AMOLED with Color-on-Emitter (CoE) depolariser, third-gen anti-reflective glass
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • OS: One UI 8
  • Rear camera: 200MP (wider aperture) + 50MP periscope + 50MP ultrawide + 12MP telephoto
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 60W wired, Qi2 wireless magnetic charging
  • Dimensions: 163.4 x 77.9 x 7.8mm

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge: Design and specifications

Samsung is reportedly replacing the “Plus” variant with the Galaxy S26 Edge, marking the first time the Edge enters the main Galaxy S series lineup.
 
Renders show a horizontal camera bar stretching across the back panel, housing large sensors without adding bulk at the slimmest point. Two cameras and an LED flash sit on the left of the bar. The design is said to resemble Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro.
 
The S26 Edge is also thinner than the S25 Edge prototype, dropping from 5.8mm to 5.5mm at its slimmest point.

Expected specifications:

  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, QHD+ resolution
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy (3nm)
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • OS: One UI 8
  • Rear camera: 200MP primary + 12MP ultrawide
  • Battery: 4300mAh
  • Thickness: 5.5mm (10.8mm at camera bump)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google's Gemini AI can now analyse your audio files: All you need to know

Apple to launch AirPods Pro 3 with iPhone 17 series, advanced model in 2026

Spotify update brings new playlist tools, smart filters, and AI DJ controls

Soon, WhatsApp will allow sharing live photos on iOS and Android: Report

Amazon Music's AI playlist 'Weekly Vibe' can help discover new tracks

Topics :SamsungSamsung GalaxySamsung Mobiles

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story