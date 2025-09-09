Samsung Galaxy S26 series: From design to specifications, what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is still months away from launch, but alleged new renders of the Galaxy S26 Pro, Ultra and Edge have surfaced online. Consumer technology platform Smartprix shared the renders, reporting that Samsung could replace the base Galaxy S26 with the S26 Pro, and the S26 Edge may replace the ‘Plus’ model in the flagship lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro: Design and specifications

The Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to succeed the standard S26. Renders show a redesigned rear camera module, shifting from the S25’s flush-back style to an elevated housing with metallic rings around each lens. The LED flash sits on the right of the new camera island.

Other design cues remain familiar — volume and power buttons on the right edge, rounded corners, and a flat metal frame with a matte finish. Expected specifications: Display: 6.27-inch, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy (3nm) or Exynos 2600 (2nm)

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: Up to 512GB

OS: One UI 8

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto

Battery: 4300mAh

Charging: 45W wired, Qi2 wireless magnetic charging

Thickness: 6.7mm

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Design and specifications The Galaxy S26 Ultra looks similar to the S25 Ultra but with subtle refinements. The raised camera island houses three large sensors, including a rectangular periscope lens, with an additional camera, laser autofocus unit and LED flash to the right. The frame appears slightly more rounded than the sharper-cornered S25 Ultra.

Expected specifications:

Expected specifications: Display: 6.9-inch AMOLED with Color-on-Emitter (CoE) depolariser, third-gen anti-reflective glass

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

OS: One UI 8

Rear camera: 200MP (wider aperture) + 50MP periscope + 50MP ultrawide + 12MP telephoto

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 60W wired, Qi2 wireless magnetic charging

Dimensions: 163.4 x 77.9 x 7.8mm

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge: Design and specifications Samsung is reportedly replacing the "Plus" variant with the Galaxy S26 Edge, marking the first time the Edge enters the main Galaxy S series lineup.