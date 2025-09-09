Soon, WhatsApp will allow sharing live photos on iOS and Android: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a major update that allows users to share Live Photos in their original format, preserving both motion and audio. According to WABetaInfo, the feature ensures that dynamic photos are no longer reduced to static images when shared. Currently, the feature is available for select users with WhatsApp beta for iOS (version 25.24.10.72). WhatsApp aims to expand the rollout to more iOS users over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp’s Live Photos Support for iOS

According to the report, with the new update, recipients can view Live Photos exactly as intended, complete with a small icon on the thumbnail to indicate motion. By opening the photo, users can view it in live mode through a dedicated button that plays back both movement and audio. The motion and audio are preserved, offering the complete experience rather than just a still image. Additionally, if the Live Photo is saved to the iOS Photos app, it retains its original format. This feature is said to give users an immersive and native way to relive and share their memories directly within WhatsApp.

Until now, sharing a Live Photo on WhatsApp converted it into a still image, taking away both motion and sound. Users could send it as a GIF to preserve some movement, but GIFs lacked smooth motion and audio. WhatsApp's Live Photos Support for Android According to the report, WhatsApp is also focusing on cross-platform compatibility. On Android devices, Live Photos appear as motion photos, while iOS users can view motion photos sent from Android as Live Photos. This integration removes previous limitations and ensures dynamic memories are displayed correctly across devices. WhatsApp will automatically adapt Live Photos and motion photos so they appear correctly whether the recipient is on iOS or Android.