Apple to launch AirPods Pro 3 with iPhone 17 series, advanced model in 2026

Apple is set to launch the third-generation AirPods Pro at its ‘Awe-Dropping’ event on September 9, alongside the iPhone 17 series. While the AirPods Pro 3 is expected to deliver notable upgrades over the current model, reports suggest Apple is already working on a more premium version equipped with infrared (IR) sensors for hand-gesture control and enhanced spatial audio precision, planned for release in 2026.

AirPods Pro 3: What to expect

The AirPods Pro 3, debuting alongside the iPhone 17 series, is rumoured to introduce advanced health-tracking features, including heart-rate monitoring. This would follow Apple’s earlier move with the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, which launched this year with heart-rate tracking via optical sensors. For AirPods, however, Apple is believed to be testing a different method—using the in-ear microphones to estimate heart rate through acoustic signals.

ALSO READ: Apple's Awe dropping on September 9: Fanboy wish list from iPhone 17 series This aligns with a research paper Apple published in May, where it described experiments using an in-house AI model to calculate heart rate from audio input. If implemented, this approach would enable non-invasive monitoring without additional hardware. Other anticipated improvements include the introduction of an H3 chip to enhance active noise cancellation and Adaptive Transparency, while also providing better integration with Apple Intelligence features on connected iPhones. The earbuds may also gain stronger Find My functionality through a UWB chip, plus a redesigned slimmer charging case equipped with a capacitive pairing button.