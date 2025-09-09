Spotify update brings new playlist tools, smart filters, and AI DJ controls

Spotify is rolling out new personalisation tools aimed at refining how users discover and manage music. From sorting the library with smart filters to refreshing playlists by genre, the update makes it easier for Premium users to control their listening sessions. Many of these features integrate with Spotify’s AI DJ, which creates sessions tailored to individual preferences.

Here are the 7 Ways Spotify’s new user controls:

Spotify Smart filters

Smart Filters in Your Library let you instantly sort saved content by activity, mood, or genre. Whether it is creating a playlist for a run, finding a podcast to relax, or choosing an audiobook for a road trip, the feature offers quick customisation. It is rolling out to Premium users in select countries, including the US and UK, and will expand to more regions soon.

How it works: Tap the filter icon in the top left of Your Library.

A menu of options appears, organised by activity, mood, or genre.

Select a filter, and your Library updates to match your choice. ALSO READ: Apple's Awe dropping on September 9: Fanboy wish list from iPhone 17 series Hide songs You can now hide tracks that do not match your mood. Tap the three dots in the Now Playing screen and select “Hide in this playlist” to prevent the track from playing in future sessions. Snooze tracks for 30 days The Snooze feature lets Premium users pause recommendations of specific tracks for 30 days. It allows a temporary break without removing songs permanently from the library.

Refresh Discover Weekly ALSO READ: Amazon Music's AI playlist 'Weekly Vibe' can help discover new tracks Discover Weekly can now be refreshed by genre. Tapping personalised genre buttons such as pop, funk or R&B generates a new 30-track mix based on listening history and selected genres. Take control of your queue Spotify’s redesigned queue lets Premium users shuffle, Smart Shuffle, repeat or add a Sleep Timer. Recommendations appear after the queue ends, but users can switch off Autoplay or Smart Shuffle in settings for complete control. Customise your playlist experience ALSO READ: Soon, WhatsApp will allow sharing live photos on iOS and Android: Report Playlist management has been improved with options to add, sort and edit tracks, change titles, and create custom cover art. In select markets, Premium users can also generate new playlists from their Liked Songs by filtering them by genre or mood.