Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy S26 series may get battery, charging upgrade: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may get battery, charging upgrade: What to expect

Galaxy S26 lineup tipped to feature larger batteries, 65W charging for Ultra, and possible shift in naming convention with new 'Pro' model

Samsung Galaxy S25 series
Samsung Galaxy S25 series
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung is reportedly preparing significant battery upgrades for its next-generation Galaxy S26 series smartphones. According to a report by 9to5Google, the new lineup could include three models — Galaxy S26 Pro (possibly replacing the base model), Galaxy S26 Edge (taking over from the Plus), and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. All three are expected to ship with noticeably larger batteries compared to their predecessors, with the Ultra variant also tipped to support faster charging.
 
The Galaxy S26 Pro is said to feature a 4,300mAh battery, up from the 4,000mAh unit in the Galaxy S25. The Galaxy S26 Edge may come with a 4,200mAh battery, also a 300mAh improvement over its predecessor. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could jump to a 5,500mAh battery — an increase of 500mAh over the S25 Ultra. The Ultra model might also finally adopt 65W wired fast charging, which would be a first for Samsung’s flagship line. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect

Earlier this week, 9To5Google reported that Samsung’s Android 16-based One UI 8 contains internal references to upcoming models in the Galaxy S26 series. These include mentions of the “Galaxy S26 Ultra,” “Galaxy S26 Edge,” and “Galaxy S26 Pro.” Interestingly, there’s no mention of a base or Plus model, suggesting a potential shift in the naming convention.
Additional corroboration comes from the GSMA database, where similar model names were spotted. One such device, initially listed as “Galaxy S26” under model number SM-S942U, has reportedly been renamed “Galaxy S26 Pro.” Listings also include the S26 Edge and S26 Ultra, but not a Plus variant.
 
This supports earlier speculation that Samsung might retire the Plus model in favour of the ultra-thin Edge model. That said, the introduction of a “Pro” tag as the base model raises some questions. Samsung may still be experimenting with naming conventions during development, and the final lineup could differ from what leaks suggest so far.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google Pixel Watch 4: WearOS 6, Gemini assistant, brighter display expected

OnePlus Pad Lite goes on sale with introductory offers: Check price, specs

iPhone 17 series: Apple likely to introduce new colours, models, and more

Apple beats estimates with $94 billion revenue; India's iPhone exports rise

Google's Pixel Buds 2a to launch alongside Pixel 10 series: What to expect

Topics :Samsung GalaxySamsung MobilesFlagship smartphones

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story