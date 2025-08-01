Samsung is reportedly preparing significant battery upgrades for its next-generation Galaxy S26 series smartphones. According to a report by 9to5Google, the new lineup could include three models — Galaxy S26 Pro (possibly replacing the base model), Galaxy S26 Edge (taking over from the Plus), and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. All three are expected to ship with noticeably larger batteries compared to their predecessors, with the Ultra variant also tipped to support faster charging.
The Galaxy S26 Pro is said to feature a 4,300mAh battery, up from the 4,000mAh unit in the Galaxy S25. The Galaxy S26 Edge may come with a 4,200mAh battery, also a 300mAh improvement over its predecessor. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could jump to a 5,500mAh battery — an increase of 500mAh over the S25 Ultra. The Ultra model might also finally adopt 65W wired fast charging, which would be a first for Samsung’s flagship line.
Earlier this week, 9To5Google reported that Samsung’s Android 16-based One UI 8 contains internal references to upcoming models in the Galaxy S26 series. These include mentions of the “Galaxy S26 Ultra,” “Galaxy S26 Edge,” and “Galaxy S26 Pro.” Interestingly, there’s no mention of a base or Plus model, suggesting a potential shift in the naming convention.
Additional corroboration comes from the GSMA database, where similar model names were spotted. One such device, initially listed as “Galaxy S26” under model number SM-S942U, has reportedly been renamed “Galaxy S26 Pro.” Listings also include the S26 Edge and S26 Ultra, but not a Plus variant.
This supports earlier speculation that Samsung might retire the Plus model in favour of the ultra-thin Edge model. That said, the introduction of a “Pro” tag as the base model raises some questions. Samsung may still be experimenting with naming conventions during development, and the final lineup could differ from what leaks suggest so far.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.