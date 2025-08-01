Samsung is reportedly preparing significant battery upgrades for its next-generation Galaxy S26 series smartphones. According to a report by 9to5Google, the new lineup could include three models — Galaxy S26 Pro (possibly replacing the base model), Galaxy S26 Edge (taking over from the Plus), and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. All three are expected to ship with noticeably larger batteries compared to their predecessors, with the Ultra variant also tipped to support faster charging.

ALSO READ: Samsung confirms tri-fold smartphone, XR headset for 2025: What to expect The Galaxy S26 Pro is said to feature a 4,300mAh battery, up from the 4,000mAh unit in the Galaxy S25. The Galaxy S26 Edge may come with a 4,200mAh battery, also a 300mAh improvement over its predecessor. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could jump to a 5,500mAh battery — an increase of 500mAh over the S25 Ultra. The Ultra model might also finally adopt 65W wired fast charging, which would be a first for Samsung’s flagship line.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect Earlier this week, 9To5Google reported that Samsung’s Android 16-based One UI 8 contains internal references to upcoming models in the Galaxy S26 series. These include mentions of the “Galaxy S26 Ultra,” “Galaxy S26 Edge,” and “Galaxy S26 Pro.” Interestingly, there’s no mention of a base or Plus model, suggesting a potential shift in the naming convention. ALSO READ: Galaxy S26 series: Samsung could drop base and plus models in lineup revamp Additional corroboration comes from the GSMA database, where similar model names were spotted. One such device, initially listed as “Galaxy S26” under model number SM-S942U, has reportedly been renamed “Galaxy S26 Pro.” Listings also include the S26 Edge and S26 Ultra, but not a Plus variant.