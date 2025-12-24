WhatsApp rolls out member tags to simplify group roles: How it works

WhatsApp is rolling out a new member tag feature, which allows users to add a custom member tag next to their name in group conversations. The member tag clearly shows a user’s role or responsibility within a group and helps reduce confusion. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is being rolled out with the latest WhatsApp for iOS version 25.37.74 available on the App Store. The feature is also available on the Android app.

WhatsApp’s member tag feature: How it works

WhatsApp’s member tag feature allows users to create a short custom label that appears next to their name in group chats and in the participants list. These tags can be used to describe responsibilities such as “admin”, “organiser”, “manager”, or even personal roles, depending on the group’s purpose.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT rolls out Spotify Wrapped-style year-end recap feature in India Users can set or manage their group tag by opening the group info screen and tapping on their own name, which shows the text “Add member tag” in green. From there, they can enter a short description and preview how it will appear before saving it. WhatsApp has kept this feature simple and clean. The input field supports only plain text within a limited number of characters and does not allow symbols such as @ or /, links, or decorative text. This ensures the tags remain clear and easy to read.

According to the report, once the member tag is saved, the tag becomes visible to all members, including people who join the group later. This makes it easier for new participants to quickly understand the structure of the group and know whom to contact for specific issues. ALSO READ: CES 2026: Samsung unveils 6K 3D Odyssey gaming monitor, new G6, G8 models Another useful aspect of the feature is flexibility. Users can update or change their tag at any time if their role changes. Since tags are group-specific, the same user can display different roles in different groups without affecting their profile elsewhere.