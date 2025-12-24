YouTube is letting creators build light games using Gemini 3 AI: Report

YouTube’s Playables Builder is currently in beta, and the company is reportedly running a pilot programme through a Trusted Tester opt-in form, where creators can submit their channel details to participate. The feature is only available in select markets for now.

The report mentioned that at the core of the Playables Builder is Gemini 3, Google’s latest AI model. Creators can build games using prompts instead of code. A creator can start by writing a short text description of the game, explaining the idea, characters or gameplay. Gemini 3 then turns that description into working game logic.

As per the report, YouTube wants creators to make short, fun games that can be played in minutes and shared directly with their audience. These games work on both the YouTube mobile apps and the web, making them easy for viewers to try without downloading anything extra.

Creators can also upload an image to guide the game’s look and feel. This image can inspire visuals, themes or even the style of gameplay. Another option is to upload a video or paste a video link. This helps Gemini 3 understand movement, mechanics or visual tone, which can then shape how the game behaves.

The report noted that the Playables Builder itself is a web-based app, so there is no need to install special software. As per the report, YouTube has already shared a few early examples created using the tool. These include games like Sugar Cube by @AyChristene, Xeno-Rancher Endless by @bilawal, and Study Zone by @goharsguide, among others.