AMD to deploy Helios AI systems globally, India among key markets

Computer chipset firm AMD expects the deployment of its latest GPU-based high-performance computing platform Helios to begin in the second half of this year across several countries, including India, a top company official said.

The company aims to capitalise on the demand for AI and proposed data centre capacity ramp-up by global technology giants.

AMD, senior director for data centre GPU product marketing, Mahesh Balasubramanian, told PTI that a single Helios rack integrates 72 interconnected MI455X (AMD GPUs) accelerators, delivering up to 2.9 exaflops of FP4 (number format used in AI) compute performance per rack.

The expected deployment timeline refers to global customer deployments of Helios systems, including India. Initial deployments are expected to begin in the second half of 2026, Balasubramanian said.

The demand for GPUs (Graphics processing units) has skyrocketed after the massive demand for AI across the world, and US chip company Nvidia dominates the market with over 80 per cent share. The Helios Platform will compete with Nvidia Vera Rubin POD, which claims to deliver a compute speed of 3.6 exaflops, but at a comparatively higher cost. AMD recently partnered with TCS to co-develop a rack-scale AI infrastructure design based on the AMD Helios platform in support of India's national AI initiatives. As part of this strategic collaboration, both companies will offer an AI-ready data centre blueprint supporting up to 200 MW of capacity and will work with hyperscalers and AI companies to accelerate data centre build-outs in India.

Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Reliance Industries, and Bharti Airtel have announced plans to build new data centres in India with a cumulative investment of close to USD 200 billion. AMD is pushing for the deployment of open architecture in building up data centres instead of those getting locked by the proprietary system of its competitors. AMD, corporate vice president of global enterprise sales, Archana Vemulapalli, said that as AI moves from pilots into operational deployment, India's competitive advantage is increasingly defined by the depth and scalability of its talent ecosystem, alongside growing AI-ready infrastructure. Together with open standards and scalable system architecture, it enables innovation in India to move quickly from research and pilots into operational AI deployments at enterprise and national scale.