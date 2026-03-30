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DeepSeek down for 7 hours in biggest outage since debut, services restored

The extended downtime is unusual for a globally used app like DeepSeek, which has for over a year carried the mantle of China's breakthrough artificial intelligence service

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The causes of the outages remain unclear | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 9:46 AM IST
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DeepSeek’s chatbot suffered a major outage of more than seven hours overnight in China, forcing the AI pioneer to deploy several updates to rectify the issue. 
Users began reporting faults on Sunday evening, according to Downdetector. The startup’s own status page acknowledged an initial issue at 9:35 pm before marking the incident resolved two hours later. Subsequent updates on Monday showed DeepSeek addressing another case of performance issues that took until 10:33 am to be fixed. 
 
The causes of the outages remain unclear and DeepSeek did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
 
The extended downtime is unusual for a globally used app like DeepSeek, which has for over a year carried the mantle of China’s breakthrough artificial intelligence service. It’s also uncommon for DeepSeek itself, which has maintained close to a 99 per cent operational record since it unveiled the popular R1 in January 2025, according to its status page.
 
Speculation has swirled since the start of the year that Hangzhou-based DeepSeek is preparing to roll out a major update, after its initial splashy debut on Jan 20 last year. That prompted local rivals from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to ByteDance Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd to release a barrage of new AI models and services over the Lunar New Year holiday. Anticipation for DeepSeek’s next big move remains high, though the publicity-shy company has kept mum on a timeline.
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Topics :Artificial intelligenceDeepseekChinaChatbotChatbots

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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