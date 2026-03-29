India is very uniquely placed in AI tech capability, says Jason Graefe

As I look around the world and see AI starting to take shape, though it is still very early in the innings, India is definitely moving to the front and centre. It is among the few to really start to shape things in AI and have a big impact. India is a unique market, where this ecosystem has evolved through the eras of Software as a Service (SaaS) and Cloud. Now, there are more interesting founders and people coming out of these other companies that have done so well. I think what we represent to them is a global scale; internet-scale platform for them to build on. For many of them — who are working on Indian language models — this is a great market where they can operate at scale and develop very powerful solutions. At the same time, it gives them the capability and the skills to go global as well. I think we give them the platform to do that. I am just seeing some phenomenal technology being developed.