Samsung Galaxy S26 users in India can now AirDrop files to iPhones, iPads

The company has already mentioned that the rollout will expand later to regions including Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Latin America, North America, Southeast Asia and Taiwan. It is to be noted that availability and timing may vary by region.

AirDrop support on Galaxy S26 series: Details

With this interoperability, supported Android phones can send files to an iPhone, iPad or Mac in a way similar to how AirDrop works within Apple’s ecosystem. The transfer happens directly between devices and does not require an internet connection.

According to the company, “This feature does not use a workaround; the connection is direct and peer-to-peer, meaning your data is never routed through a server, shared content is never logged, and no extra data is shared.”

To use the feature, the Apple user needs to set AirDrop to “Everyone for 10 minutes” on their iPhone, iPad or Mac. From an Android device, users can open Quick Share, choose a nearby Apple device, and send files. The recipient must approve the transfer before it starts. The system relies on a combination of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to create a direct connection between devices.