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Experienced Claude users better at harnessing AI tool, says Anthropic

Report highlights uneven global usage, with India users focusing on coding and academic tasks while experienced users develop strategies for better outcomes

Anthropic's Claude Code has gone from being a side project to a billion-dollar business
Anthropic report shows uneven global use of Claude, with India focusing on coding tasks and high-income regions leading adoption. | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 10:20 PM IST
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Users who have been deploying Anthropic’s Claude for some time have developed “habits and strategies that allow them to better harness” and elicit successful responses in their conversations with the artificial intelligence (AI) tool, the company said in its March Economic Index Report.
 
The use of Claude, Anthropic said, was highly uneven, with greater intensity in high-income countries. Within the US, the AI tool was used in areas with more knowledge workers, but only for a relatively small set of specialised tasks and occupations, the report noted. 
“However, Claude usage per capita continued to converge within the United States: the share of usage accounted for by the 10 highest-usage states decreased from 40 per cent to 38 per cent,” the report, released late on March 24, said. 
The use of Claude also varied across segments and countries. For example, in India, Claude was mostly used to develop, debug, and modify websites and applications, while people also used it to get assistance with academic assignments and coursework across multiple disciplines. 
Further in India, nearly 39 per cent of Claude users deployed the tool for computer and mathematical purposes, while about 11 per cent used it for educational instruction and library. Less than 10 per cent of all Claude users deployed the tool for arts, design, sports, entertainment, and media, while only about 6.5 per cent used it for office and administrative support.
 
Overall, globally, Singapore remained the country with the most usage of Claude, followed by Israel, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the United States.
 
In the US, Claude was used the most in Washington, D.C., followed by Massachusetts, Washington, New York, and California. The most frequent use of Claude in the US was by users seeking assistance with academic assignments and coursework across multiple disciplines, while the most distinctive use was to create, convert, format, and manipulate documents across multiple file types.
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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 10:20 PM IST

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