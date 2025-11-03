Monday, November 03, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy S26 series may launch in February 2026: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may launch in February 2026: What to expect

Samsung's Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch on February 25, 2026, marking a return to its earlier release window after two years of January launches

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has reportedly scheduled the launch of its next generation of flagship smartphones for late February next year. According to a report by Android Central, citing South Korean media outlet Money Today, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be launched on February 25, 2026. As for the models in the flagship series, Samsung will reportedly stick to its existing lineup of a base model, a Plus variant, and an Ultra variant.
 
According to earlier reports and rumours, Samsung was planning to rejig the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup by discontinuing the base model and Plus models, while replacing them with an anticipated Pro model and the second-generation Edge model. The Galaxy S26 Ultra was the only potential smartphone that stayed consistent in the reports for months. However, now with the recent report, Samsung is likely to retain its existing nomenclature with the upcoming series.
 

Samsung Galaxy S26 launch timeline delayed

In recent years, Samsung has been steadily advancing the launch schedule of its Galaxy S series. The Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S23 series launched in February of 2022 and 2023 respectively, while the Galaxy S24 series followed a year later in January 2024. This year’s Galaxy S25 series also debuted in January.
 
However, with reports suggesting a delay for the Galaxy S26, Samsung’s next flagship lineup might go back to the late February release window, similar to the S22 launch. The company has yet to make any official announcements about the S26 lineup or its launch schedule.

Also Read

Samsung Internet for PC

Galaxy phone's Samsung Internet browser comes to PCs: Check features

Samsung

Samsung reports 32% rise in operating profit as AI boosts chip demand

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

M&M to partner with Samsung to launch digital keys for electric SUVs

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Edge or Plus? Lineup confusion reportedly delays Samsung Galaxy S26 series

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Samsung now taking bigger role in making Tesla chips, says Elon Musk

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect

According to a report by The Mint, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series will bring notable upgrades across display, camera, and performance, led by the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra.
 
The Galaxy S26 Ultra might sport a 6.9-inch QHD OLED panel built on Samsung’s new M14 display technology, with improved brightness. It may also introduce an AI-driven privacy screen that narrows viewing angles to keep on-screen content discreet. For imaging, it will reportedly feature a quad-camera setup, including a 200MP primary sensor, a new ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. The fourth lens might be of 12MP or 50MP resolution with 3x optical zoom.
 
The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus will reportedly share a similar M14 OLED panel with QHD resolution — 6.3 inches on the standard model and 6.7 inches on the Plus variant. Both phones are expected to include a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP telephoto with 3x zoom.
 
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series might be powered by the Exynos 2600 or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Battery life may see modest gains, with 5,400mAh on the Ultra, 4,900mAh on the S26 Plus, and 4,300mAh on the S26. The Ultra variant is expected to offer S Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch Quad HD OLED, built on M14 display
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy or Exynos 2600
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • OS: One UI 8
  • Rear camera: 200MP (wider aperture) + 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, 12MP or 50MP with 3x optical zoom
  • Battery: 5,400mAh
  • Charging: 60W wired, Qi2 wireless magnetic charging
  • Thickness: 7.9mm

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch, Quad HD OLED, built on M14 display
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy or Exynos 2600
  • OS: One UI 8
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto with 3x zoom
  • Battery: 4,900mAh

Samsung Galaxy S26: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch, Quad HD OLED, built on M14 display
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy or Exynos 2600
  • OS: One UI 8
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto with 3x zoom
  • Battery: 4,300mAh

More From This Section

Window 11's Shared audio (preview) settings showing two connected devices

Windows 11 PCs will let you stream same audio on two Bluetooth LE devices

lenskart

Lenskart set to launch AI-powered smart glasses in Dec after listing

OnePlus 15 to debut with new gaming technology

OnePlus 15 to launch with advanced gaming tools on Nov 13: What to expect

WhatsApp's new Chat Theme option for Mac

WhatsApp may soon let you customise chats with new themes on Apple Macs

Google Search Live, AI Mode

Google may soon show ads in Search's AI mode, AI experiences: Here's why

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon