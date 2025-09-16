Samsung expands OneUI 8: Check schedule for Galaxy S25 series, other models

Samsung has announced the commencement of Android 16-based One UI 8 update’s stable rollout to eligible Galaxy smartphones. So far, the only Galaxy smartphones that run on the One UI 8 are the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy S25 FE (to go on sale starting September 29).

Now, with this wider rollout, the Galaxy S25 series will be the first in line to get the new software upgrade. As per Samsung’s blog, One UI 8 will also reach the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy S24 FE, and additional eligible models later this year.

According to a report by 9To5Google, here's the release schedule of One UI 8's stable update: September 2025 Galaxy S25 series October 2025 Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy Tab S10 series

Galaxy Tab S9 series

Galaxy Tab Active 5

Galaxy A36, A35, A34, A25, A56, A53

Galaxy Quantum 6, 5, 4, 3

Galaxy Buddy 4

Galaxy Jump 4

Galaxy Wide 8

Galaxy XCover 7 Pro November 2025 Galaxy Z Fold 5, 4

Galaxy Z Flip 5, 4

Galaxy Tab S8 series

Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro

Galaxy Tab A9

Galaxy Tab A9+

Galaxy Tab A11

Galaxy A16, A15, A24, A33

Galaxy Wide 7

Galaxy Buddy 3

Galaxy Buddy 3

Galaxy Jump 3, 2