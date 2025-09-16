Samsung expands OneUI 8: Check schedule for Galaxy S25 series, other models

Samsung One UI 8 expected rollout schedule
September 2025
- Galaxy S25 series
October 2025
- Galaxy S24 series
- Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition
- Galaxy S23 series
- Galaxy S22 series
- Galaxy Tab S10 series
- Galaxy Tab S9 series
- Galaxy Tab Active 5
- Galaxy A36, A35, A34, A25, A56, A53
- Galaxy Quantum 6, 5, 4, 3
- Galaxy Buddy 4
- Galaxy Jump 4
- Galaxy Wide 8
- Galaxy XCover 7 Pro
November 2025
- Galaxy Z Fold 5, 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 5, 4
- Galaxy Tab S8 series
- Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro
- Galaxy Tab A9
- Galaxy Tab A9+
- Galaxy Tab A11
- Galaxy A16, A15, A24, A33
- Galaxy Wide 7
- Galaxy Buddy 3
- Galaxy Jump 3, 2
One UI 8: Features
- Now Brief: Provides personalised updates such as traffic, reminders, Samsung Moments, and even health insights from Galaxy Watch.
- Now Bar: Displays real-time app activity and media progress on Galaxy Z Flip’s FlexWindow, with expanded third-party app support.
- Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP): Creates encrypted, app-specific storage zones to limit sensitive data access.
- Knox Matrix: Strengthened to secure connected devices, automatically logging out of the Samsung Account if a device is flagged high-risk.
- Secure Wi-Fi with PQC: Uses post-quantum cryptography to enhance privacy and protection, even on public networks.
- Auracast: Enables Bluetooth LE Audio sharing via QR code, letting devices like Galaxy Buds3 and hearing aids join a stream easily.
- Gemini Live: Provides natural AI interactions by understanding real-time content without switching apps.
- Circle to Search with Google: Lets users circle on-screen items for instant tips, details, strategies, and supporting links or videos. The upgraded translator delivers live, on-screen translations across articles, social posts, and more.
- Optimised for Foldables: One UI 8 boosts productivity with AI Results View, Multi Window, Drawing Assist, and Writing Assist. Gemini Live adds hands-free voice search on FlexWindow, Audio Eraser reduces background noise, while an adaptive clock and expanded FlexWindow customisation offer more personalisation.
- AI-powered tools: Portrait Studio generates studio-like portraits. Call Captions converts speech to text in noisy settings. Interpreter enables users to translate ideas by typing directly.
