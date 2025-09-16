Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Qualcomm confirms next Android flagship chip

Qualcomm, the US-based semiconductor company, has confirmed that it will unveil its next-generation flagship Snapdragon processor for premium smartphones at its Snapdragon Summit which starts September 23. The company also revealed that the successor to the current-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite chip will be officially called Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and not “Gen 2” as some had speculated earlier.

Qualcomm explained the reasoning behind the name in a post on its official News blog, stating:

“It might look like we skipped generations, but the truth is simpler — and more powerful. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 marks the fifth generation of our premium 8-series platforms since we introduced our new single digit naming and visual identity.”

According to the company, the shift in naming is meant to make the Snapdragon lineup easier for customers to follow. After the launch of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Gen 2, and Gen 3, Qualcomm changed its approach with last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, which was technically the fourth-generation model. By branding the new chip as Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the company is bringing the numbering system back into its flagship 8-series. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launched at Rs 59,999: Unboxing, availability details Although Qualcomm has not yet disclosed which smartphones will feature the new chip, it is expected to power next-generation Android flagships such as the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S26 series and the OnePlus 15.

Other Qualcomm Snapdragon chips While attaching the "Gen 5" tag to the flagship Snapdragon 8-series chip may simplify the lineup for users, things could get less straightforward when it comes to Qualcomm's other processor families. The company has confirmed that upcoming Snapdragon platforms outside of the 8-series will also move to "Gen 5" branding. "Our next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite leads the charge, but it's part of a broader roadmap. You'll see some upcoming mobile platforms adopt Gen 5 as well. Our naming helps consumers and OEMs alike understand where each product fits and when it makes its debut."