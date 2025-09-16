Spotify now lets free users search and play music they want: What's new

Earlier, free users couldn’t directly play a song they searched for or selected within a playlist or album. Instead, Spotify shuffled playback, requiring multiple skips to reach the intended track—with a cap of six skips per hour. The update removes that limitation, significantly improving the free experience.

Here are the new features coming to the free-tier of Spotify

Play, search, and share

Pick and Play: Start any track directly with a tap.

Search and Play: Enter a song title and play it instantly.

Share and Play: Open and listen to songs shared by friends or artists on social media.

Discover playlists

Users can listen through personalised mixes, explore editorial playlists curated by Spotify’s music experts, or build their own collections.

To create a playlist: select a title, add a few tracks, and Spotify will automatically suggest additional songs to expand it with ease. As listening activity increases and preferences are shared, Spotify refines its recommendations.