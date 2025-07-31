Vivo T4R 5G launched in India starting at Rs 17,499: Check specifications

Vivo has launched the T4R 5G smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 17,499, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. The Vivo T4R 5G smartphone sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display of 2392 × 1080 resolution and is rated IP68 and IP69 for resistance against dust and water. The company claims it to be the slimmest quad-curved display smartphone available in India.

Vivo T4R 5G: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,499

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 19,499

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,499

Colours: Arctic White and Twilight Blue

Vivo T4R 5G: Availability and offers

Availability: August 5 onwards on the company's online store, ecommerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets.

Introductory offer include: Discount of Rs 2000

Exchange bonus up to Rs 2000

No interest Equated monthly installment (EMI) for up to six months Vivo T4R 5G: Details The Vivo T4R 5G features a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display of 2392 × 1080 resolution that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone retains a slim profile, measuring 7.39mm at its thinnest point. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. For imaging, the Vivo T4R 5G features a dual camera setup, which includes a 50MP (Sony IMX882) main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2MP bokeh lens. For selfies, the smartphone features a 32MP front-facing camera. Vivo said that the smartphone supports 4K video recording from both the front and rear cameras.

The company said that the smartphone features Ultra Game Mode, which optimises system resources and blocks distractions while gaming. It also features AI tools like Circle to Search, AI Note Assist, AI Screen Translation, and AI Erase 2.0 for productivity and creativity. Running on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15, the smartphone will get two generations of OS updates and three years of security patches. The Vivo T4R smartphone packs a 5,700mAh battery that supports 44W wired charging. The T4R 5G comes with an IP68 and IP69 rating for protection against dust and water. It has also received MIL-STD-810H military grade certification for durability and SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance protection.