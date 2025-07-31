Vivo T4R 5G launched in India starting at Rs 17,499: Check specifications

Vivo T4R 5G: Price and variants
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,499
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 19,499
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,499
- Colours: Arctic White and Twilight Blue
Vivo T4R 5G: Availability and offers
- Discount of Rs 2000
- Exchange bonus up to Rs 2000
- No interest Equated monthly installment (EMI) for up to six months
Vivo T4R 5G: Details
Vivo T4R 5G: Specification
- Display: 6.77-inch quad curved AMOLED, 2392 × 1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR+ support
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400
- RAM: up to 12GB
- Storage: up to 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 primary (OIS)+ 2MP bokeh
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 5700mAh
- Charging: 44W wired
- Protection: IP68/69, MIL-STD-810H
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app