Vivo T4R 5G launched in India starting at Rs 17,499: Check specifications

Vivo T4R 5G smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip and features a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
Vivo has launched the T4R 5G smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 17,499, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. The Vivo T4R 5G smartphone sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display of 2392 × 1080 resolution and is rated IP68 and IP69 for resistance against dust and water. The company claims it to be the slimmest quad-curved display smartphone available in India.

Vivo T4R 5G: Price and variants

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,499
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 19,499
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,499
  • Colours: Arctic White and Twilight Blue

Vivo T4R 5G: Availability and offers

Availability: August 5 onwards on the company’s online store, ecommerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets. 
 
Introductory offer include: 
  • Discount of Rs 2000 
  • Exchange bonus up to Rs 2000 
  • No interest Equated monthly installment (EMI) for up to six months

Vivo T4R 5G: Details

The Vivo T4R 5G features a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display of 2392 × 1080 resolution that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone retains a slim profile, measuring 7.39mm at its thinnest point. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.
 
For imaging, the Vivo T4R 5G features a dual camera setup, which includes a 50MP (Sony IMX882) main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2MP bokeh lens. For selfies, the smartphone features a 32MP front-facing camera. Vivo said that the smartphone supports 4K video recording from both the front and rear cameras.
 
The company said that the smartphone features Ultra Game Mode, which optimises system resources and blocks distractions while gaming. It also features AI tools like Circle to Search, AI Note Assist, AI Screen Translation, and AI Erase 2.0 for productivity and creativity. Running on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15, the smartphone will get two generations of OS updates and three years of security patches.
 
The Vivo T4R smartphone packs a 5,700mAh battery that supports 44W wired charging. The T4R 5G comes with an IP68 and IP69 rating for protection against dust and water. It has also received MIL-STD-810H military grade certification for durability and SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance protection.

Vivo T4R 5G: Specification

  • Display: 6.77-inch quad curved AMOLED, 2392 × 1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR+ support
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400
  • RAM: up to 12GB 
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 primary (OIS)+ 2MP bokeh
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5700mAh
  • Charging: 44W wired
  • Protection: IP68/69, MIL-STD-810H

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

