Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3: Qualcomm brings on-device AI to midrange smartphones

American semiconductor entity Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 system-on-chip, which will power midrange smartphones with on-device AI capabilities. The announcement followed the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset arrival in Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8-series that brings flagship-grade performance and on-device AI capabilities in a tad affordable package.

Qualcomm said that the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset supports a wide range of AI models, including large language models (LLM) such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, Gemini Nano and Zhipu ChatGLM. Additionally, the company said that the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip brings various gaming features such as Game Post Processing Accelerator and Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2, which enhance in-game effects and upscales graphics for desktop-like gaming visuals on smartphones. For photography, the chipset features an 18-bit cognitive ISP.

“Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 is packed with support for incredible on-device generative AI features and provides incredible performance and power efficiency, while bringing Wi-Fi 7 to the Snapdragon 7 Series for the first time, ” said Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3: Details

Commenting on the launch of the new chipset by Qualcomm, President of OnePlus China, Louis Li announced that his company would be among the first smartphone brands to adopt the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 . Apart from OnePlus, Qualcomm has confirmed that Realme and SHARP will be among the first few OEMs to use its latest chipset. Realme is also one of the brand that has been confirmed to be working on smartphones powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC which launched earlier this week. Honor, iQOO, Redmi and Xiaomi are other few brands that will use the latest Snapdragon 8-series chipset.