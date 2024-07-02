Samsung may forgo compact model in upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series: Report

Samsung is reportedly set to discontinue its compact flagship tablet with the next Galaxy Tab S series. According to a report by 9To5Google, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S series will include only a Plus model and an Ultra model, thereby phasing out the 11-inch standard model.

The report indicates that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series, anticipated to launch around the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10, will consist of a 12.4-inch model and a 14.6-inch model. These models are similar in size to the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Tab S9 Ultra, respectively. The discontinuation of the standard 11-inch display model would mark a significant shift in Samsung's tablet lineup strategy.

Samsung is also reportedly considering a dual chip strategy for its flagship tablet series, offering Qualcomm Snapdragon processors in some regions and MediaTek chips in others. Currently, all models in the Galaxy Tab S9 series are powered by Qualcomm chips, while the Tab S9 Fan Edition (FE) models feature Samsung’s own Exynos chips. Although Samsung has previously employed a dual chip strategy, typically using its Exynos chip as an alternative to Qualcomm’s, this year’s Galaxy Tab S series devices could be the first flagship products from Samsung to utilise MediaTek chips.

Earlier reports suggest that Samsung is planning a similar strategy for its next-generation flagship Galaxy S series smartphones. The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus models, expected next year, may be powered by MediaTek chips in some regions. However, the Ultra model is anticipated to feature Qualcomm's next-generation flagship chip. If Samsung adopts MediaTek chips for the Galaxy Tab S10 series, it is likely that the Ultra model will retain the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.