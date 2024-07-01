Tech wrap Jul 01: WhatsApp update, Sony Bravia 7, Apple-Google deal, more

Sony launches Bravia 7 Mini LED series TVs

Offered in up to 75-inch display option, the Sony Bravia 7 series is powered by its Cognitive Processor XR and boasts XR Triluminos Pro display. Sony said these technologies enable deeper blacks, brighter highlights, and superior contrast. Moreover, the processor is capable of upscaling non-4K content to near 4K quality. Integrated with Google TV and supporting Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the Bravia 7 series offers enhanced gaming experience, when paired with PlayStation 5. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Xbox cloud gaming coming to Amazon Fire TV sticks

Amazon has announced a partnership with Microsoft to integrate the Xbox cloud gaming service with Fire TV devices. From July onwards, users of Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) will be able to access popular video game titles such as Starfield, Fallout 4, and Forza Horizon 5 through an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which is priced at Rs 549 per month in India.

Apple is set to announce a new partnership to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) features on its iPhone. Bloomberg has reported that Apple is in discussions with Google to integrate Gemini AI-powered features into its operating system for iPhones, Macs, and iPads. A deal with Google could be announced before the release of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, which is expected to coincide with the launch of the new iPhone series in September.

Apple is reportedly developing new AirPods with built-in infrared (IR) camera sensor to enhance the spatial audio experience and bring support for hands-free gesture controls. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, these AirPods are expected to enter production by 2026.

Google is reportedly enhancing the Circle to Search feature by adding an on-screen barcode and QR code scanner. Introduced earlier this year, this gesture-drive feature offers users the convenience to search directly from the screen. However, it lacked support for scanning QR codes and barcodes. Another Google offering, Google Lens, however supports it. With support for QR codes and barcodes scanning features with Circle to Search, it seems like Google could integrate the Lens with Circle to Search, and for better.

Samsung is reportedly considering chips from Taiwanese semiconductor entity MediaTek for its next-generation Galaxy S25 series smartphones. Moreover, the South Korean electronics maker could introduce a new design language that may look nothing like the current generation models. According to a report by 9To5Google, the next-generation Galaxy S series, expected to launch early next year, could introduce significant design changes and models featuring MediaTek chips.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Ring at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in February. It is now anticipated to launch at the Unpacked event on July 10 in Paris, France. The ring is expected to arrive with a suite of fitness tracking features. While some of these features have been disclosed earlier, consumer technology news platform Android Authority has identified new features related to the Galaxy Ring in the latest Samsung Health app.

Several smartphone brands, including Motorola, Nothing, and Xiaomi, have announced new launches for July. While artificial intelligence (AI) integration in smartphones is expected to take centre stage, this month's focus will primarily be on foldable devices from Lenovo's Motorola and Samsung, both of which will feature AI capabilities. Additionally, the budget segment will see new 5G smartphones from Nothing and Xiaomi, offering more options for consumers.

Google has begun rolling out an exciting update to its Messages app, integrating Gemini AI to enhance functionality and user interaction directly within chats.

WhatsApp has begun rolling out its highly anticipated events feature for group chats, extending beyond its initial community-focused release last month.

Google said it has taken a stake in Taiwan's New Green Power and could buy up to 300 megawatts of renewable energy from the BlackRock fund-owned firm to help cut its carbon emissions and those of suppliers.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will organise a global AI summit on July 3-4 to discuss issues related to artificial intelligence with India firmly committed to ethical and inclusive growth of this new-age technology.

The European Union is preparing to charge Meta, Facebook’s parent company, with violating the bloc’s new digital regulations, just one week after launching a similar case against Apple, according to a report by the Financial Times (FT).