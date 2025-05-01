Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Apple may add Gemini and other third-party models to its AI suite: Report

Apple may add Gemini and other third-party models to its AI suite: Report

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that Google held a series of conversations with Apple in 2024 for Gemini integration into Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence with ChatGPT and Google Gemini

Representative Image: Apple Intelligence with ChatGPT and Google Gemini

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Apple is reportedly planning to integrate additional third-party AI models into its Apple Intelligence suite. According to a report by 9to5Mac, Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated during the company’s ongoing antitrust trial in a US court that Google has been in talks with Apple to offer Gemini AI as a built-in option for iPhones this year. Pichai also said that he was told by Apple CEO Tim Cook that "more third-party AI models would ship on Apple Intelligence later this year."
 
Currently, Apple offers features powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT as part of its AI suite, but it has not officially confirmed the availability of similar features powered by any other model. However, an earlier report by 9to5Google mentioned that Apple had included code references to Google alongside OpenAI in the iOS 18.4 developer beta, pointing to additional third-party model options.
 
As per the latest report, Pichai said that Google held a series of conversations with Apple in 2024 for Gemini integration, and that he hopes to have a deal finalised by the "middle of this year." This timeline suggests that Apple could announce integration of Google AI—alongside other third-party models—into Apple Intelligence at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), which begins on June 9.

If true, this would not be the first time multiple AI models are made available as native options on a single device. Recently, Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola launched the Edge 60 Pro, offering users the ability to choose their default AI assistant from Google Gemini, Perplexity AI, or Microsoft Copilot.
In addition to Motorola, Samsung is also reportedly in talks with Perplexity to offer it as an alternative to Google’s Gemini AI assistant.

First Published: May 01 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

