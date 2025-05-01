Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, Google to add image editing features to Gemini app: What is new

Soon, Google to add image editing features to Gemini app: What is new

The Gemini app will support AI-powered image editing with natural language prompts, style transformations and watermarking for authenticity

Gemini
Gemini(Photo: Reuters)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 11:28 AM IST
Google is introducing native artificial intelligence-powered image editing features to its Gemini app. The new tools will allow users to modify both manually uploaded and AI-generated images using simple natural language prompts. Edits can include background changes, object replacements and the addition of new elements. Users can continue making changes until they are satisfied with the final result, said Google.
 
The company stated that the context of previous edits will be preserved throughout the editing session. Style modifications will also be supported — such as placing a hat on a dog, changing a grassy field to a beach, or altering hair colour in a portrait.  ALSO READ: OpenAI rolls back GPT-4o update as AI goes 'sycophantic': What it means
 
Once available, this functionality will be accessible through an inline prompt within the app. It will be supported across all currently available Gemini models. Google said that this "intuitive, multi-step editing" will offer more contextual and seamless interactions by blending text and visual inputs. For example, users drafting a bedtime story in Gemini can request matching illustrations, or generate image-based, step-by-step instructional guides.

Watermarking for safety and authenticity

 
To address concerns around authenticity and misuse, Google stated that all images created or edited using Gemini's native tools will carry a SynthID digital watermark — invisible to the human eye. Additionally, Google is testing an optional visible watermark to further enhance transparency.  ALSO READ: Google plans drastic visual overhaul with Android 16: What to expect

Rollout timeline

 
The rollout of Gemini’s image editing capabilities is gradually rolling out and is expected to expand in the coming weeks to a broader user base across more than 45 languages and most countries.
First Published: May 01 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

