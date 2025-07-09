Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on July 9: Where to watch live, what to expect

Samsung is all set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, where the company is expected to launch its new generation of foldable smartphones and Galaxy Watch models. The event will take place in Brooklyn, New York, starting at 7:30 pm IST, and will be live-streamed on Samsung Newsroom India and the Samsung India YouTube channel.
At the event, Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the company’s first Fan Edition foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Samsung has also teased the possible arrival of a premium Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra and a preview of its first tri-fold smartphone, expected to debut as the Galaxy G Fold.
In addition to foldables, the event will likely feature the Galaxy Watch 8 series and a new Galaxy Watch Ultra. Samsung’s Android 16-based One UI 8 is also expected to debut alongside these devices.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 / Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to be Samsung’s slimmest and lightest foldable yet, with an expected unfolded thickness of 3.9mm to 4.5mm and a weight of 215g, making it 24g lighter than the Fold 6.
Reports suggest a larger 6.5-inch cover screen (up from 6.3 inches) and a more immersive 8.2-inch inner display, both potentially adopting a more traditional aspect ratio.
Samsung has also hinted at a premium Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, which may feature enhanced build materials and performance upgrades.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 expected specifications:
- Display: 6.5-inch cover screen (21:9) / 8-inch main display
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
- Rear camera: 200MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto
- Front camera: 10MP (cover screen) + 10MP (main screen)
- Battery: 4400mAh
- Thickness: 4.2mm (unfolded)
- Weight: 215g
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 / Galaxy Z Flip FE
Samsung’s next flip-style smartphone is expected to feature a larger 4-inch cover display (up from 3.4 inches) and a 6.9-inch main display (up from 6.7 inches). The device is also expected to be 0.8mm thinner when folded and 0.4mm thinner when open.
Notably, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 might be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2500 chip, instead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon line-up.
A more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may also debut with changes such as an older processor and lower display resolution.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 expected specifications:
- Display: 4-inch cover screen / 6.9-inch main display
- Processor: Exynos 2500
- Rear camera: 50MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 10MP (main screen)
- Battery: 4300mAh
- Thickness: 6.5mm (unfolded)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series / Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)
The Galaxy Watch 8 line-up will likely include the Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and the rugged Watch Ultra (2025). All three are expected to feature the new Exynos W1000 chip.
- Watch 8: Expected in 40mm and 44mm sizes, with 32GB storage and a silicone sport band.
- Watch 8 Classic: Will come with 64GB storage and a Premium Hybrid Strap.
- Watch Ultra: Likely to retain the Extreme Sport Bracelet with a refreshed colour.
Samsung Galaxy G Fold (tri-fold)
Samsung may preview its maiden tri-fold smartphone at the Galaxy Unpacked event, likely to be named “Galaxy G Fold.” The device is rumoured to feature a unique design with the cover display embedded in the centre panel, while folding inwards from both sides—akin to the Flex G prototype showcased at CES 2022.
Although it may be revealed at Unpacked, the device is expected to launch later this year, possibly in October.
One UI 8
Samsung’s Android 16-based One UI 8 will debut alongside the new foldables. The update will focus heavily on on-device privacy and AI, introducing Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP). This will create app-specific, encrypted storage environments to limit access to sensitive user data.
Samsung is also expected to introduce Alert Centre, a unified dashboard for managing privacy and security alerts—bringing together tools like Privacy Dashboard and Play Protect into a streamlined interface.
Samsung has also confirmed some of the new health-tracking features coming to Galaxy Watch models as part of the One UI 8 Watch update. This includes bedtime guidance, vascular load, running coach, and antioxidant index.
What else?
At the Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung may also detail its upcoming mixed reality headset, Project Moohan which the company has already previewed multiple times. The headset has been developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm, and is powered by Google’s new Android XR platform. Samsung may also tease its first XR-based smart glasses, which are reportedly in development.