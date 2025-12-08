Meta's 'commercially viable' Phoenix MR glasses delayed until 2027: Report

Meta’s mixed-reality glasses, codenamed Phoenix, has been delayed, according to a report by TechCrunch, citing Business Insider. The device, earlier planned for launch in the second half of 2026, is now expected to arrive in the first half of 2027.
As per the report, the glasses will differ from Meta’s existing Ray-Ban smart glasses and its VR headsets, adopting a form factor closer to Apple’s Vision Pro. This includes a separate, puck-style power unit instead of the all-in-one designs seen on Meta’s current hardware.
TechCrunch notes that internal memos viewed by Business Insider reveal Meta leadership formally communicating the delay following meetings with CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He reportedly asked teams to take additional time to ensure the product is commercially viable and delivers a more polished user experience. In the memo, Meta’s metaverse executives reportedly said that the revised schedule is “going to give us a lot more breathing room to get the details right.”
Meta’s existing smart glasses lineup
Meta recently launched Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 AI glasses and Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses in India with Meta AI features. Both glasses support 3K resolution video recording. Meta has confirmed that the Ray-Ban Meta glasses will soon support secure UPI QR-code payments of under Rs 1,000 using UPI Lite.
In September, Meta also introduced its first smart glasses with an embedded display, called the Meta Ray-Ban Display. The model features an in-lens screen that lets users view notifications, see translations, access Meta AI, preview photos, and perform similar tasks. This, in some way, makes it a pair of mixed reality glasses only. However, the Phoenix glasses are expected to be entirely different in terms of aesthetics and utility.
Google XR glasses
In related news, Google will likely unveil its extended reality glasses on December 8 at the Android Show XR Edition. The US-based software giant will shed more light on its XR hardware following earlier previews and the brief demonstration shown during Google I/O in May 2025. Google’s upcoming XR glasses, built with Magic Leap’s optics and powered by Gemini, are expected to offer real-time translation, object recognition, navigation and contextual assistance. The glasses will pair with a phone for app access and feature an optional private in-lens display. It is likely that Meta’s mixed reality glasses may also share a few features with Google XR glasses.