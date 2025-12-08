Realme 16 Pro series may launch in India on January 6, 2026: What to expect

Realme is reportedly going to launch the 16 Pro series in India, its first major smartphone announcement of 2025. According to a report by the Mint, the series will be launched on January 6 and the lineup may include two smartphones, the Realme 16 Pro and the Realme 16 Pro Plus. The company has not officially revealed any details about the launch.

However, it is to be noted that during the Realme 15 series launch, the company had confirmed that a Pro Plus model would not be included as part of its lineup, as it planned to simplify the product line. Yet, early reports for the Realme 16 Pro series now mention a Realme 16 Pro Plus variant.

Realme 16 Pro series: What to expect According to the report, the regular Realme 16 Pro is expected to start with an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, making it the entry option in the lineup. The phone may also offer configurations with up to 12GB RAM and as much as 512GB internal storage, offering four memory configurations in India. ALSO READ: Google rolls out redesigned always-on display for Pixel Watch: What's new The smartphone is also said to come in grey, gold and purple finishes, moving away from the Realme 15 Pro’s Flowing Silver, Silk Purple and Velvet Green finishes. The Realme 16 Pro is expected to sport a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Realme 16 Pro will likely come in at 7.75mm and weigh roughly 192g.