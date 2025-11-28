OpenAI API's analytics provider faces data breach: Check if you're affected

According to OpenAI, an attacker gained unauthorised access to a portion of Mixpanel’s infrastructure and exported a dataset containing limited identifiable information related specifically to API customers. Mixpanel informed OpenAI of the intrusion on November 9, 2025, and shared the affected dataset with the company on November 25.

What data was exposed

The incident was confined to Mixpanel’s systems and involved analytics data linked to some API accounts. Information potentially included:

API account name

Email address associated with the API account

Approximate coarse location (city, state, country) inferred from the browser

Operating system and browser details

Referring websites

Organisation or user IDs associated with the API account

OpenAI emphasised that no chats, prompts, API requests, API usage data, passwords, tokens, API keys, payment details or government IDs were exposed.

Response and containment

OpenAI says it has removed Mixpanel from all production services, reviewed the shared dataset and is working with the analytics provider to assess the scope of the intrusion. The company is directly notifying affected organisations, admins and individual API users.