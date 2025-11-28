Meta introduces India-focused features for IG Reels, Edits app: What's new

Meta has introduced two new India-focused Instagram features aimed at creators in the country. The update expands AI Translations in Reels to five additional Indian languages — Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi. Alongside this, the company is adding new Indian font options to its video-editing app Edits.

This comes shortly after Meta rolled out AI-powered dubbing for Reels in Hindi and Portuguese, building on the original English and Spanish support introduced in August.

New India-focused Instagram features: Details

Meta AI Translations

Meta said that over the next few months, users will be able to translate Reels into five newly added Indian languages: Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi. With Hindi already available, creators will now be able to translate, dub and lip-sync their Reels across a wider range of Indian languages.

ALSO READ: Google rolls out Power Saving mode for Maps on Pixel 10 series: How to use Creators can choose to use Meta AI to transform their audio so it appears fluent and natural in the selected language, while retaining their original sound and tone. The tool also includes an optional lip-syncing feature that uses AI to match translated audio to the creator’s mouth movements. New Indian Fonts in Edits Meta is also rolling out new Indian font styles on Edits, giving creators the ability to format text and captions using Devanagari and Bengali-Assamese scripts. This includes languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Assamese. The new fonts will arrive with an upcoming update to the Edits app on Android.