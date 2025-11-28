Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta introduces India-focused features for IG Reels, Edits app: What's new

Meta introduces India-focused features for IG Reels, Edits app: What's new

Meta is rolling out expanded AI translations for Instagram Reels and new Indian-language fonts on the Edits app, giving creators more ways to localise and customise their content

Meta AI Translations in more Indian languages
Meta AI Translations in more Indian languages (Image: Meta)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 4:02 PM IST
Meta has introduced two new India-focused Instagram features aimed at creators in the country. The update expands AI Translations in Reels to five additional Indian languages — Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi. Alongside this, the company is adding new Indian font options to its video-editing app Edits.
 
This comes shortly after Meta rolled out AI-powered dubbing for Reels in Hindi and Portuguese, building on the original English and Spanish support introduced in August.

New India-focused Instagram features: Details

Meta AI Translations

Meta said that over the next few months, users will be able to translate Reels into five newly added Indian languages: Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi. With Hindi already available, creators will now be able to translate, dub and lip-sync their Reels across a wider range of Indian languages.
Creators can choose to use Meta AI to transform their audio so it appears fluent and natural in the selected language, while retaining their original sound and tone. The tool also includes an optional lip-syncing feature that uses AI to match translated audio to the creator’s mouth movements.

New Indian Fonts in Edits

Meta is also rolling out new Indian font styles on Edits, giving creators the ability to format text and captions using Devanagari and Bengali-Assamese scripts. This includes languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Assamese. The new fonts will arrive with an upcoming update to the Edits app on Android.
How to use the new fonts:
  • In the editing timeline, tap “Text” in the bottom tools tray.
  • Select the “Aa” icon to view all available fonts.
  • If the device is already set to Devanagari or Bengali-Assamese scripts, those fonts will appear by default. Otherwise, users can pull down slightly in the “all fonts” tab to filter fonts by language.

Topics :Instagramartifical intelligenceSocial media apps

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

