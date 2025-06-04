Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 4 redeem codes to win rewards, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 4 redeem codes to win rewards, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for June 4. Here is a detailed guide to redeem them

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 9:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for June 4, giving players a chance to unlock in-game rewards at no cost. These codes can be used to claim exclusive content like unique outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other time-limited items that boost gameplay.
 
Since each code comes with usage restrictions and a short validity window, it’s best to redeem them as soon as possible.
 
Listed below are the currently active codes, along with a step-by-step guide to help you redeem them efficiently. 
  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
 
As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for June 4 are:
  • HJKL56POIUYT
  • MNBV34ASDFZX
  • POIU90ZXCVNM
  • ASDF67GHJKL9
  • BNML12ZXCVBN
  • GFDS78POIUAS
  • TREW23ASDFGH
  • YUIO56BNMLKJ
  • LKJH67QWERTB
  • JHGF01LKJHGF
  • CVBN45QWERTY
  • QWER89ASDFGH
  • YUIO34LKJMNB
  • ZXCV23BNMLKP
  ALSO READ: Windows 11: Microsoft tests new Copilot Plus experiences, Android mirroring 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is claimed successfully, the rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. In cases where the reward involves currencies like gold or diamonds, the player’s account balance is instantly updated.
 
These codes unlock a range of exclusive content, including Rebel Academy skins, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other items that enhance the look and feel of the game.
 
  However, each code is limited to 500 uses per day and is only valid for a 12-hour period. Players are advised to act fast to ensure they don’t miss out.
  ALSO READ: Windows 11: Microsoft tests new Copilot Plus experiences, Android mirroring

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AI likely to conduct deep scientific research in 10 years, says report

Premium

India's semiconductor ecosystem takes shape with $21 billion pipeline

Tech Wrap June 3: Google app redesign, username in WhatsApp, Vivo X200 FE

Windows 11: Microsoft tests new Copilot Plus experiences, Android mirroring

Samsung offers discounts, no-cost EMI on Galaxy S25 Ultra: Check deals here

Topics :gaming industryonline gamersonline games

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story