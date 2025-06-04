Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 4 redeem codes to win rewards, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for June 4, giving players a chance to unlock in-game rewards at no cost. These codes can be used to claim exclusive content like unique outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other time-limited items that boost gameplay.

Since each code comes with usage restrictions and a short validity window, it’s best to redeem them as soon as possible.

Listed below are the currently active codes, along with a step-by-step guide to help you redeem them efficiently.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for June 4 are: HJKL56POIUYT

MNBV34ASDFZX

POIU90ZXCVNM

ASDF67GHJKL9

BNML12ZXCVBN

GFDS78POIUAS

TREW23ASDFGH

YUIO56BNMLKJ

LKJH67QWERTB

JHGF01LKJHGF

CVBN45QWERTY

QWER89ASDFGH

YUIO34LKJMNB

ZXCV23BNMLKP ALSO READ: Windows 11: Microsoft tests new Copilot Plus experiences, Android mirroring Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a redeem code is claimed successfully, the rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. In cases where the reward involves currencies like gold or diamonds, the player’s account balance is instantly updated.