Nothing schedules Phone 3 launch for July 1, previews Glyph replacement

Nothing could replace its signature Glyph interface on Phone 3 with a dot-matrix back display, supporting custom animations and possibly interactive elements like mini games

Nothing Phone 3 (Image: Nothing)
Nothing Phone 3 (Image: Nothing)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
British consumer tech brand Nothing has confirmed that its next flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3, will launch on July 1. Alongside the announcement, the company teased a major design change, hinting at the introduction of a dot-matrix display on the back of the device.
 
In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing published a short teaser video showing what appears to be an LED matrix-style animation. This comes shortly after the brand declared, “We killed the Glyph Interface,” suggesting that the Phone 3 may ditch the signature rear LED lighting system — at least not in the same way as earlier models.
The new teaser, however, hints that it could be replaced by a more functional back display, similar to the dot-matrix screen (AniMe Vision display) on ASUS ROG phones. If Nothing adopts a similar approach, the rear display could support custom animations and possibly interactive elements like mini games such as Snake.

Nothing Phone 3: What to expect

Last month, during Google’s Android Show: I/O Edition, Nothing CEO Carl Pei offered an early glimpse of the Phone 3. While the design was blurred out, Pei referred to it as the company’s first “true flagship”, suggesting a move toward more premium materials like metal and glass.  ALSO READ: WWDC25 'Sleek Peek': Apple likely to preview an ultra-thin iPhone on June 9 
Pei also hinted at a significant price jump, saying the device could be priced around £800 (roughly Rs 90,000)—nearly double the launch price of the Phone (2), which debuted at Rs 44,999 in 2023.
  As for the specifications, the Nothing Phone 3 could sport a 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The Nothing Phone 3 could be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the newer Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.  ALSO READ: Nothing calls on the community to make concept Phone 3, announces giveaway
 
The camera set-up may include a 50MP main sensor in a triple-camera array, along with a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Powering the device will likely be a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 50W wired and 20W wireless charging.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

