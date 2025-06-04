Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WWDC25 'Sleek Peek': Apple likely to preview an ultra-thin iPhone on June 9

WWDC25 'Sleek Peek': Apple likely to preview an ultra-thin iPhone on June 9

Apple may offer a first look at its ultra-thin "iPhone 17 Air" during WWDC25, ahead of its expected September launch alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 line-up

Apple WWDC 2025

WWDC 2025 (Image: Apple)

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, Apple is expected to focus primarily on major platform updates. However, the company might also offer a glimpse of its anticipated ultra-thin iPhone model, likely called the “iPhone 17 Air.” A teaser image shared on Apple’s website includes the tagline “Sleek Peek,” hinting at a possible preview of the maiden iPhone Air during the keynote event on June 9. Or, it could be about the visionOS-inspired interface updates expected to become uniform across Apple platforms.
 
Apple has reportedly been working on a significantly thinner iPhone, expected to carry the “Air” branding and join the iPhone 17 line-up. The model is said to be inspired by last year’s ultra-thin iPad Pro, which measured just 5.1mm in thickness. Notably, reports suggest Apple plans to replace the Plus variant in the iPhone series with this new Air model. 
 
  Although the iPhone 17 Air is unlikely to launch at WWDC, Apple may offer a design preview during the event, with the official release expected in September alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 line-up.

iPhone 17 Air: What to expect

The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to be Apple’s thinnest smartphone yet, potentially featuring a slim 5.5mm chassis—narrower than the 6.9mm iPhone 6, which currently holds the record.
 
To achieve this ultra-thin form factor, Apple is expected to make some hardware compromises. One of the biggest trade-offs may be battery capacity. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 17 Air could come with a 2,800mAh battery—about 20 per cent smaller than the standard iPhone 16 and nearly 40 per cent smaller than the current iPhone Plus, which the Air model is speculated to replace. 
  Other hardware reductions may include a simplified camera set-up. The iPhone 17 Air is likely to feature a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front-facing sensor.
 
The phone is expected to sport a 6.6-inch display with ProMotion technology, allowing an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It may also include the Camera Control button introduced with the iPhone 16 series.
 
In terms of performance, the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to run on Apple’s next-generation A19 chip, in line with the rest of the iPhone 17 family. Additionally, it may feature the company’s in-house C1 modem, which debuted earlier this year on the iPhone 16e.

Plaform upgrades: What to expect

Apple is expected to introduce major visual changes across its entire ecosystem of operating systems, and not just iOS. Bloomberg had recently reported that Apple’s aim is to achieve greater visual consistency across all its devices, using elements inspired by visionOS, the operating system that powers the Apple Vision Pro headset.
  Much like the changes anticipated for iOS, future versions of watchOS and tvOS are likely to feature transparent, glass-like user interface (UI) elements, redesigned icons, and updated navigation hierarchies within apps. The ‘Sleek Peek’ tagline could be a hint on this..

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

