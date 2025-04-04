Samsung's latest patent reveals four-fold smartphone design: Check details

Samsung teased a tri-fold smartphone at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January, and now, the South Korean consumer electronics maker has reportedly filed a patent application for a four-foldable panel smartphone. According to a report by Gadgets360, the patent has revealed a design for a device with three hinges that join four folding panels that extend to form a single, long display. When folded, these four panels will likely be quite thick.

ALSO READ | Google Pixel 10 may get big camera revamp, tweaks on Pros: What to expect Notably, Samsung has yet to unveil a tri-fold smartphone that would compete with the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, which was launched in some markets. Samsung’s upcoming tri-fold smartphone is expected to be released in some places as well, including China and South Korea.

Samsung four-fold smartphone: What to expect

A recently filed patent application on the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) website reportedly suggests that Samsung is developing a foldable smartphone featuring four display sections connected by three hinges. The design presents one of Samsung’s most complex foldable ideas to date, potentially offering a large display when fully unfolded.

Titled “Electronic device including bendable display,” the document includes technical drawings showing a multi-panel structure. Two of the inner sections appear to be connected via a special hinge, allowing the outer sections to fold inward over the inner displays. This mechanism would enable the device to compress into a compact form while still offering a much larger screen when opened.

The drawings shared by Gadgets360 offered detailed information about the folding process. In one image, the inner sections fold inward, while in another, the outer sections fold over them using the hinges labeled 535 and 515. A third fold occurs along the central hinge (525), resulting in a thick but portable shape. When fully unfolded, the device appears to create a large, continuous display. The last image shared by Gadgets360 shows the device in its fully folded form.

Although Samsung has previously shown prototypes with triple-fold displays and rollable screens, this latest patent points to a more advanced design with increased display area. It remains unclear if or when this idea will be developed into a product for sale.