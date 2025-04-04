Google Pixel 10 may get big camera revamp, tweaks on Pros: What to expect

Google is reportedly planning significant upgrades for its standard Pixel smartphone this year, particularly in the camera department. As per a report from Android Authority, the anticipated Google Pixel 10 is expected to include a new telephoto camera at the back, along with potential changes to its primary and ultra-wide sensors. This move could be aimed at distinguishing the base model from the Pro variants more clearly.

Google Pixel 10: Expected camera upgrades

According to the report, the Google Pixel 10 is likely to feature an 11MP Samsung 3J1 sensor for its telephoto camera. While details regarding the optical zoom capability remain undisclosed, this sensor is identical to the one found in the telephoto camera of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This similarity suggests that the Pixel 10 could introduce a periscopic telephoto setup with a 5X optical zoom, akin to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Additionally, Google appears to be swapping out both the main and ultra-wide sensors. The primary sensor is expected to be a 50MP Samsung GN8, identical to the one used in the newly released Pixel 9a. For context, last year’s Pixel 9 was equipped with a 50MP Samsung GNV sensor, which was also featured in the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Meanwhile, the ultra-wide camera might experience a downgrade, shifting from the 48MP Sony IMX858 sensor found in the Pixel 9 to a 13MP Sony IMX712 sensor. This ultra-wide sensor is the same one present in the Pixel 9a.

Google Pixel 10 Pro models: Expected camera upgrades

The Pixel 10 Pro models are not expected to undergo substantial camera hardware modifications. The report indicates that both the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL may retain their existing camera configurations. However, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might receive some improvements. The primary camera on this foldable variant is rumored to be a 50MP Samsung GN8, mirroring the setup seen in the Pixel 9a. For reference, the current Pixel 9 Pro Fold utilises a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor, which also serves as the primary camera on the Pixel 8a.

Beyond hardware changes, Google is expected to introduce a “fully custom” image signal processor (ISP) alongside its next-generation Tensor G5 chip. This development could impact how images are processed, leading to potential enhancements in photo quality and overall camera performance.