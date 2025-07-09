Samsung says upcoming foldables are 'reimagined' around AI: What to expect

Ahead of the event, images of marketing collateral for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE have reportedly surfaced online, revealing how these devices will use AI to reshape the foldable experience.

The AI-powered Now Brief feature will also take advantage of the full screen, presenting daily briefings with personalised insights such as weather updates and your Energy Score—all without requiring users to swipe or navigate much.

In productivity scenarios, users will be able to split the screen into two active areas: a browser on one side and the Samsung Notes app on the other. The Writing Assist tool powered by Galaxy AI will summarise content from the browser, which users can then drag directly into Notes for later use.

As part of One UI 8, Samsung is also introducing Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), a new architecture for safeguarding personal AI data. KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage zones, preventing cross-access of sensitive data between apps. Additionally, Samsung is strengthening its Knox Matrix ecosystem. If a device is flagged as high-risk, it will be automatically signed out of the Samsung Account to prevent threats from spreading across other Galaxy devices.