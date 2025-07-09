Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung says upcoming foldables are 'reimagined' around AI: What to expect

Samsung says upcoming foldables are 'reimagined' around AI: What to expect

Samsung's upcoming Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE are expected to reimagine foldable experiences with AI tools for editing, productivity, and daily briefings, supported by upgraded hardware. Here's how

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
At the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, Samsung is expected to launch its next-generation foldable smartphones, debuting with the Android 16-based One UI 8 platform. Samsung has said that these new foldables have been “reimagined around a new artificial intelligence-powered interface,” likely forming a key part of the One UI 8 update.
 
Ahead of the event, images of marketing collateral for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE have reportedly surfaced online, revealing how these devices will use AI to reshape the foldable experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 AI features: What to expect

According to a report by 9To5Google, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will fully utilise its unfolded display for photo editing. The Galaxy AI-powered Photo Assist tool will use the left half of the screen to show the original image and the right half to show real-time edits—allowing users to compare changes side-by-side for better results.
 
The AI-powered Now Brief feature will also take advantage of the full screen, presenting daily briefings with personalised insights such as weather updates and your Energy Score—all without requiring users to swipe or navigate much.
 
In productivity scenarios, users will be able to split the screen into two active areas: a browser on one side and the Samsung Notes app on the other. The Writing Assist tool powered by Galaxy AI will summarise content from the browser, which users can then drag directly into Notes for later use.
 
As part of One UI 8, Samsung is also introducing Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), a new architecture for safeguarding personal AI data. KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage zones, preventing cross-access of sensitive data between apps. Additionally, Samsung is strengthening its Knox Matrix ecosystem. If a device is flagged as high-risk, it will be automatically signed out of the Samsung Account to prevent threats from spreading across other Galaxy devices. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 AI features: What to expect

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to ship with a significantly larger FlexWindow cover display. This enlarged screen will support more features, allowing users to do much more without unfolding the phone.
 
For instance, users will be able to take selfies using the folded phone and apply AI-powered filters in real time directly from the cover screen. The new ProVisual Engine, also powered by AI, will help frame subjects more effectively while capturing photos. The device will also include the Personal Data Engine, ensuring sensitive data is encrypted and stored on-device, like the Fold 7. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE AI features: What to expect

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to feature a smaller cover display compared to the standard Flip 7. While fewer details are available about this device, reports suggest it will include the AI-powered Now Bar on the outer display, giving users instant access to music controls, notifications, and more.
 
Like the standard model, the Now Brief feature will deliver a personalised daily rundown directly on the cover screen—showcasing things like weather updates and Energy Score—eliminating the need to open the main display.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

The Last of Us Part II Remastered gets chronological mode in free update

Apple Arcade to bring four new games next month: Check titles and details

Gmail's new 'Manage Subscriptions' feature brings one-click unsubscribe

Meta invests $3.5 bn in world's largest eye-wear maker in AI glasses push

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on July 9: Where to watch live, what to expect

Topics :SamsungSamsung foldable phoneSamsung Galaxy smartphones

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story