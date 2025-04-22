Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung 'tri-fold' and Galaxy Z Flip 'FE' might debut this year: Report

Samsung 'tri-fold' and Galaxy Z Flip 'FE' might debut this year: Report

Samsung's tri-fold 'Galaxy G Fold' and a budget 'Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE' might launch by the end of this year

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event (Screenshot)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Samsung appears to be pushing ahead with its foldable ambitions, with two new devices reportedly on the horizon — though they may arrive later than initially expected. According to a report by 9To5Google, which cites Korean publication The Bell, Samsung is preparing to launch a new budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip FE and a tri-fold device sometime in the fourth quarter of 2025.
 
While Samsung’s flagship foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, are still reportedly on track for a July or August release, the company’s more experimental and affordable offerings are said to be arriving a few months later, 9To5Google reported. The Galaxy Z Flip FE — a lower-cost alternative to the standard Flip series — was previously rumoured to launch “months” after the Flip 7, but this is the first relatively solid timeline pointing to a Q4 debut.
 
 
Meanwhile, the tri-fold device, which may carry the name "Galaxy G Fold," has experienced a shifting development schedule. Earlier reports suggested a Q3 release, but more recent information indicated Samsung might only preview the device later this year, pushing a full release into early 2026, as reported by 9To5Google.
 
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: What to expect
 
According to a report by the 9To5Google, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be slightly thicker than the 6.9mm profile of the Z Flip 6 and could feature a 3.4-inch external display shaped like a folder, accommodating a two-camera set-up. Inside, users can expect a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display. Samsung may opt for an Armour Aluminium frame for this model, enhancing its overall durability and resilience.

As reported by Smartprix, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE could borrow its camera hardware from last year’s flagship, possibly including a 50MP main camera paired with a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The device is also expected to retain the same 4,000mAh battery capacity seen in the Z Flip 6. It may be powered by the Exynos 2400e processor — a slightly scaled-down version of the chip found in the Galaxy S24 series. On the software side, the phone will likely launch with One UI 7 based on Android 15 and is expected to benefit from Samsung’s extended update policy, offering up to seven years of software and security support.
Samsung Galaxy G Fold: What to expect
 
Samsung’s upcoming tri-fold smartphone, expected to be called the Galaxy G Fold, will reportedly weigh just under 300 grams — placing it in the same ballpark as the Huawei Mate XT, which debuted last year as the world’s first commercially available tri-fold device. However, in terms of design, Samsung’s model may not be as slim. According to a GSMArena report, the Galaxy G Fold won’t match the Mate XT’s ultra-thin 3.6mm profile when fully unfolded.
 
Regarding the screen, the Galaxy G Fold is said to offer a 9.96-inch display when fully extended, giving users a near-tablet experience. When folded, a 6.54-inch portion of the screen will remain accessible. For comparison, Samsung’s existing Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 6.3-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch inner display. This suggests the G Fold will significantly expand the visual experience compared to the brand’s current foldables, potentially positioning itself as a more versatile productivity and media consumption device.

Topics : Samsung Samsung foldable phone Samsung Galaxy

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

