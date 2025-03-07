Friday, March 07, 2025 | 12:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung's XR headset could be delayed until late 2025: What to expect

Samsung's XR headset could be delayed until late 2025: What to expect

Samsung's Project Moohan headset is expected to feature 1.3-inch OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) panels with 4K resolution, developed by Sony

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Samsung's maiden extended reality headset, "Project Moohan," is reportedly facing delays and is now expected to launch in late 2025. According to a report by Android Authority, citing the South Korean media outlet The Elec, Samsung's suppliers are set to commence mass production of the headset's components next month. This indicates that the headset may not be ready for release around the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is likely to take place in July.
 
Earlier, reports suggested that Samsung may introduce its Android XR platform-based headset alongside the upcoming Galaxy Z-series foldable smartphones at the next Galaxy Unpacked event.
 
 
Samsung Project Moohan: What to expect
 
Earlier this week, Samsung showcased its Project Moohan headset at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The company stated that the device would incorporate multimodal AI technology to facilitate more natural, conversation-like interactions. While Samsung did not disclose much about the headset's specifications, the report from The Elec provides insights into its possible features.

The Samsung Project Moohan headset is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 VR chip. In terms of display, it may feature 1.3-inch OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) panels with 4K resolution, developed by Sony. Additionally, the display is reported to have a pixel density of 3,800ppi, surpassing the 3,391ppi panel found on Apple's Vision Pro headset. Samsung's XR headset is also expected to support pass-through functionality, similar to the Vision Pro.
 
The device will offer users a virtual workspace, enabling access to applications such as Google Maps for navigation, YouTube for media streaming, and Gemini AI for real-time assistance. Running on Android XR, it will support mobile and tablet apps available via the Google Play Store. Moreover, Google and Samsung are said to be working on native applications optimised for the platform, including an enhanced YouTube experience with a virtual screen and Google Photos with 3D image display capabilities.
 
A key feature of the Project Moohan headset is expected to be its integration with Google Gemini. The AI assistant will enable voice and visual-based interactions, device control, and contextual task assistance, including information retrieval and guided workflows.

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

