Samsung tests One UI 8.5 update on these Galaxy devices: Check list here

Samsung is testing the Android 16 QPR2-based One UI 8.5 update on select Galaxy smartphones. The update is expected to debut with the next-generation Galaxy S26 series, which is likely to launch in February 2026. The beta was initially available on select Galaxy S-series smartphones. However, according to a report by Android Police, Samsung has now begun internal testing of the update on several additional Galaxy devices.

As per the report, here is the list of devices on which Samsung is likely testing the new software update:

Galaxy S series

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26+

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25+

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Edge

Galaxy S25 FE

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy A series Galaxy A57

Galaxy A56

Galaxy A55

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A37

Galaxy A36

Galaxy A35

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A26

Galaxy A25

Galaxy A17 LTE/5G

Galaxy A16 5G Galaxy Z series Galaxy Z Fold 7

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S10 FE

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra The report also noted that M and F series devices are currently not listed on the test servers, but they are likely to be added later. It is also mentioned that all devices that have received One UI 8 will likely get One UI 8.5 as well.